Spurs boss Antonio Conte set to undergo operation to remove gallbladder

Tottenham head coach Antonio Conte will undergo surgery to remove his gallbladder on Wednesday, the Premier League club have announced.

Spurs said the 53-year-old Italian “recently became unwell with severe abdominal pain” and was set for an operation before a spell away from the dugout to recover.

“Following a diagnosis of cholecystitis, he will be undergoing surgery to remove his gallbladder today (Wednesday) and will return following a period of recuperation,” a Tottenham statement read.

Antonio Conte recently became unwell with severe abdominal pain. Following a diagnosis of cholecystitis, he will be undergoing surgery to remove his gallbladder today and will return following a period of recuperation. Everyone at the Club wishes him well 💙 pic.twitter.com/h91LfV8lD9 — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) February 1, 2023

Conte’s assistant Cristian Stellini seems likely to step in when the north London club host Manchester City on Sunday.

Spurs also face Premier League matches against Leicester, West Ham and Chelsea this month, as well as a trip to the San Siro for the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie against AC Milan on February 14.