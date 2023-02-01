Nick Pope reaches his final frontier as Newcastle seek to end trophy drought

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Nick Pope reaches his final frontier as Newcastle seek to end trophy drought

By Press Association
February 1, 2023, 11:00 am Updated: February 1, 2023, 1:29 pm
Newcastle goalkeeper Nick Pope is relishing the prospect of his first major cup final (Adam Davy/PA)
Newcastle goalkeeper Nick Pope is relishing the prospect of his first major cup final (Adam Davy/PA)

Nick Pope will break new ground when he lines up for Newcastle in the Carabao Cup final at Wembley later this month.

The 30-year-old England goalkeeper had never reached a final as a professional before doing so with Tuesday night’s victory over Southampton, with a Sky Bet League Two play-off semi-final defeat while on loan at York during the 2013-14 campaign the closest he had previously come.

Indeed, his experience of cup football had been less than enjoyable until the run which has left the Magpies just one game away from ending a wait for silverware which dates back to the 1969 Inter-Cities Fairs Cup.

Pope said: “My experience of finals is zilch. I lost a play-off semi-final with York, not much else is in there.

“I have had a couple of abysmal cup runs, so I’m looking forward to this one.”

Newcastle’s lack of recent success is well-documented – they have not lifted a major domestic trophy since the 1955 FA Cup and their last final appearance came in the same competition in 1999.

But bolstered by the spending power of their Saudi-backed owners and the guidance of head coach Eddie Howe and his staff, they have given themselves every chance of ending an agonising wait within weeks.

It was perhaps fitting that their latest trip to English football’s headquarters was secured not by one of the men drafted in at great expense since Amanda Staveley’s consortium took control at St James’ Park in October 2021, but by academy graduate Sean Longstaff.

Longstaff’s first-half double ensured a 2-1 second leg win on Tyneside and a 3-1 aggregate victory on a night when he was joined on the pitch by fellow locals Dan Burn and Elliot Anderson, with Paul Dummett sitting on the bench.

Summer signing Pope said: “We have a few Geordies in the squad, so it doesn’t go unnoticed. This is more than a football club, this place. You are representing the city and it is something we have taken on really well. It is something I am proud to be part of.”

Bruno Guimaraes’ late red card for a challenge on substitute Sam Edozie – the Brazilian will be suspended for the Premier League games against West Ham, Bournemouth and Liverpool, but will be available for the final – was a disappointment, as was record signing Alexander Isak’s premature departure with suspected concussion.

Southampton’s Che Adams (right) celebrates his goal at St James' Park
Southampton’s Che Adams, right, celebrates his goal at St James’ Park (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Pope had earlier suffered a personal blow when his remarkable run without conceding a goal was ended after 931 minutes of football by Che Adams’ stunning 29th-minute strike.

He said: “It was a shame, but massive credit. Damn, Che Adams, that was a great strike. The run was unbelievable, but you are very level-headed, it’s not going to last forever.”

For Saints boss Nathan Jones, the focus now turns back to targeting league survival and eradicating the errors which prompted their early downfall on Tyneside.

Jones said: “The reaction and how they go about it and what they give me in terms of endeavour and everything, I can’t fault them and I am proud of my team.

“But I can’t keep being proud of the reaction and everything when we don’t pick up the results.

“Everything’s down now to the league and we have to make sure that we get the points that we need to stay in the division because that’s the be-all and end-all.”

