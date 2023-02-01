St Johnstone win appeal against Nicky Clark red card

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

St Johnstone have won their appeal against Nicky Clark’s red card at Rangers.

Clark was sent off in the 37th minute of Saturday’s 2-0 cinch Premiership defeat after a challenge with Ryan Jack, but the red card has now been downgraded to yellow.

“A claim of wrongful dismissal was accepted by a judicial panel at Hampden Park this morning, overturning the decision and cancelling a resulting two-game suspension,” said a St Johnstone statement.

“A yellow card will instead be added to the player’s record for the incident.”

Striker Clark is now available to play in Saints’ league match at Motherwell on Wednesday night.