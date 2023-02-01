5 of the best deadline-day transfers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
5 of the best deadline-day transfers

By Press Association
February 1, 2023, 12:36 pm
Enzo Fernandez has joined Chelsea (Martin Rickett/PA)
Enzo Fernandez has joined Chelsea (Martin Rickett/PA)

Most Premier League clubs were active on the last day of the transfer window, with a number of high-profile deals signed and sealed.

As late transfer activity saw a record £815m spent by top-flight clubs in January, the PA news agency takes a look at some of the best moves to beat the deadline.

Enzo Fernandez – Benfica to Chelsea (£106.8million)

Argentina’s Enzo Fernandez appeared in all seven of his country's matches at the 2022 World Cup
Argentina’s Enzo Fernandez appeared in all seven of his country’s matches at the 2022 World Cup (Adam Davy/PA)

Chelsea broke the British transfer record to sign Fernandez, with the deal announced by Benfica after midnight. The previous British transfer record was set by Manchester City with the signing of Jack Grealish for £100m in August 2021, while the Argentina World Cup winner’s arrival at Stamford Bridge took the Blues’ spending since last summer past the £550m barrier. Fernandez, 22, who featured in all seven games for his country at Qatar 2022, has signed an eight-and-a-half-year deal.

Jorginho – Chelsea to Arsenal (£12million)

Jorgino
Jorginho has agreed to join Arsenal from Chelsea for £12million (Mike Egerton/PA)

Mikel Arteta had made no secret of his desire to bring in a midfielder after it was confirmed that Mohamed Elneny will be out for the rest of the season. Thomas Partey, lynchpin alongside Granit Xhaka in the heart of the Premier League leaders’ side this season, went off with a rib injury against Manchester City on Friday, and with the club having seemingly got the message that Brighton will not part with Moises Caicedo before the summer, agreeing an 18-month deal for Jorginho for a fraction of the price quoted for the Ecuador international looks shrewd business.

Joao Cancelo – Manchester City to Bayern Munich (loan with £61.5m option in the summer)

Joao Cancelo
Joao Cancelo has fallen out of favour at Manchester City since the World Cup (Martin Rickett/PA)

No defender has played more minutes for the champions so far this season, but something clearly changed for the Portugal international since he returned from the World Cup and he made just two Premier League starts in that time. A sudden demotion from defensive mainstay to squad player has reportedly affected his relationship with boss Pep Guardiola, and for that reason Bayern Munich have found themselves with a transfer coup and City with just 19 senior outfield players as they seek to chase down Arsenal.

Pedro Porro – Sporting Lisbon to Tottenham (loan with £40m obligation in the summer)

Pedro Porro
Pedro Porro is set to sign for Tottenham for Sporting Lisbon (Isabel Infantes/PA)

The Spain international only left Manchester City permanently last summer having failed to play a game for the first team. Since moving to Sporting on a two-season loan, Porro has built a reputation as an intrepid full-back and showed Spurs just what an effective operator he can be as a more advanced wide player during his side’s 2-0 win over Antonio Conte’s men last September.

Marcel Sabitzer – Bayern Munich to Man Utd (loan)

Marcel Sabitzer, right, has made 68 appearances for Austria
Marcel Sabitzer, right, has made 68 appearances for Austria (Nick Potts/PA)

United wasted no time in drafting in Austria midfielder Sabitzer after announcing Christian Eriksen has been ruled out for three months with an ankle injury. Sabitzer’s arrival at Old Trafford was confirmed over an hour after the 11pm deadline. He has made 68 appearances for his country and was captain of Leipzig before joining Bayern in the summer of 2021. United were already without Donny Van De Beek due to a season-ending knee injury.

