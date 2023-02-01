Andy Farrell has brought ‘winning culture’ to Ireland, says Warren Gatland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Andy Farrell has brought ‘winning culture’ to Ireland, says Warren Gatland

By Press Association
February 1, 2023, 2:03 pm
Wales head coach Warren Gatland (left) and his Ireland counterpart Andy Farrell (John Walton/PA)
Wales head coach Warren Gatland (left) and his Ireland counterpart Andy Farrell (John Walton/PA)

Wales boss Warren Gatland believes that Ireland counterpart Andy Farrell’s “great understanding” of a winning culture is integral to his coaching stature.

Marginal title favourites Ireland kick off their Guinness Six Nations campaign against Wales in Cardiff on Saturday.

They arrive as the world-ranked number-one team following a spell of sustained success that saw them claim a Test series triumph against the All Blacks in New Zealand, beat South Africa and Australia and also land a Six Nations Triple Crown.

Andy Farrell and Warren Gatland
Andy Farrell (left) and Warren Gatland (right) coached together on two British and Irish Lions tours (David Davies/PA)

With the World Cup just seven months away, Ireland have moved impressively through the gears, and Gatland is not surprised by Farrell’s success.

“Having worked with him on a couple of Lions tours, I think he has got a great understanding of what a good culture is and what a winning culture is,” Gatland said.

“Having come from his rugby league background and his experiences with Saracens and England and then going on to become (Ireland) head coach, I think his understanding of that is important.

“You are able to encompass all those elements to get a culture where you can get the best out of your players.

Wales v Ireland
Wales have won their last four home Six Nations games against Ireland (David Davies/PA)

“He has definitely got the skill and the ability to be able to do that.”

Although Wales will go into the Principality Stadium clash as underdogs, Ireland know they can expect a huge challenge.

Wales have claimed four successive Six Nations victories at Ireland’s expense on home soil, while the Gatland factor also cannot be ignored.

His second stint as Wales head coach begins just over three years after the first one ended. When he last held the post between 2008 and 2019, Wales won four Six Nations titles, three Grand Slams and reached two World Cup semi-finals.

“I suppose the free hit for us is that the expectation and pressure is on them (Ireland) to win as favourites,” Gatland added.

“It hasn’t always been the easiest tag for Irish and Welsh teams in the past to carry going in as the favourites.

“You can get an upset because there is a huge amount of history and rivalry between those two nations and there has been a lot of close games.

“The secret, and I am sure Andy will be talking about this, is that you don’t run away from that, you look to embrace the expectations of being the number one team in the world.

“That is definitely the attitude I would be taking if I was in the Ireland camp. I’ve had that experience in the past with Wales, having to handle the favourites’ tag.

“There were probably one or two games in the autumn when they (Ireland) were under a little bit of pressure and they could have lost or it could have gone the other way, but they knew how to close the game down and manage it.

“We had that experience in 2018 and 2019 with Wales. We went through 14 matches unbeaten, and the thing about that is you’ve got a team that has composure, takes their moment and is able to manage games.

“That is probably the Irish team at the moment.”

