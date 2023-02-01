Scotland’s Richie Gray determined to seize Six Nations chance

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Scotland’s Richie Gray determined to seize Six Nations chance

By Press Association
February 1, 2023, 4:19 pm
Richie Gray returned to prominence in the Autumn Tests (Jane Barlow/PA)
Richie Gray returned to prominence in the Autumn Tests (Jane Barlow/PA)

Richie Gray is relishing this year’s Six Nations as he admits there were times in recent seasons when he wondered if he would get to represent Scotland in the tournament again.

The 33-year-old Glasgow lock has won 69 caps but has been on the periphery of the national team for much of Gregor Townsend’s five-and-a-half-year reign.

Gray has made only three Six Nations appearances under the current head coach, with the last of those coming at home to Wales in February 2021.

However, after making a positive impression following a surprise recall to the squad for the recent autumn Tests, he is in line to start this Saturday’s Calcutta Cup match away to England.

Richie Gray
Richie Gray has won 69 caps for Scotland (Brian Lawless/PA).

“Yeah, probably,” he said, when asked if he thought occasions such as this weekend’s Twickenham showdown were in the past for him. “For two years, maybe more than that, I wasn’t really getting in.

“With the strength and depth across the second row, it’s an area we’re really strong at, so there were a few moments when you go, ‘I might struggle to get back in here’.

“From that perspective, I’m very fortunate to be back here. I’m making the most of my time and enjoying it as much as I can as I’m very aware how quickly it can all pass by.”

The revitalised Gray feels he is producing some of the best rugby of his career under Glasgow head coach Franco Smith.

Richie Gray in action for Glasgow
Richie Gray in action for Glasgow (Steve Welsh/PA).

“Franco came in and from early on he was all about his forwards playing rugby, instead of just being a line-out forward,” he explained. “He wants all his guys, front five especially, to be able to carry ball as well.

“You’re seeing that across the board at Glasgow, with tightheads having the ball in their hands too. We work hard on it and that comes out in games.”

Gray was among the substitutes two years ago when Scotland won at Twickenham for the first time since 1983.

Townsend’s team have claimed the Calcutta Cup in four of the last five years and Gray feels they can draw confidence from memories of 2021 as they bid to ensure new England head coach Steve Borthwick gets off to a losing start.

Scotland celebrate winning the Calcutta Cup in 2021
Scotland celebrate winning the Calcutta Cup in 2021 (David Davies/PA).

“In 2021 we won down there, albeit in very different circumstances with no crowd, but we take belief from that,” he said. “Recent results against England have been favourable, but we’re under no illusions as to how big the challenge is.

“They’re under new management so will have a point to prove. They’ll also be hurting from the autumn and will come out all guns blazing, so we’ll need to match them.

“They’ve got quality across the board. If you look at Borthwick and how he played at Leicester with that traditional strong English pack who want to take you on up front. We’re aware of that as a pack of forwards, it will be a challenge. But one I hope and believe we can match.”

Although they have banished their long wait for victory away to England, Gray admits it will be extra special if they can win at Twickenham in front of a full house after Covid restrictions meant there were no supporters in attendance the last time.

“That’s the challenge, to do it when there are 80,000 getting behind their team,” he said. “How do we react under that pressure? But I certainly believe we can.”

Editor's Picks

