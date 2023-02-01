Gerwyn Price ready for the flak in Premier League with ear defenders prohibited

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Gerwyn Price ready for the flak in Premier League with ear defenders prohibited

By Press Association
February 1, 2023, 7:47 pm Updated: February 1, 2023, 7:55 pm
Gerwyn Price will nor wear ear defenders again (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Gerwyn Price will nor wear ear defenders again (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Gerwyn Price is ready to put up with possible crowd abuse in the Premier League after confirming he will not be wearing ear defenders again.

The Welshman caused a stir at the recent World Championship when he donned the accessory midway through his quarter-final defeat to Gabriel Clemens after the boisterous Alexandra Palace crowd starting getting to him.

It did not do the trick as he surprisingly went out before threatening never to play the event again.

Price, who regularly attracts boos and jeers from the audience, is in action on Thursday night as he opens his Premier League campaign against Nathan Aspinall in Belfast and will not have any noise-dampening equipment on after PDC changed the rules to prohibit them.

“I wore the ear defenders once and I won’t be wearing them again. It’s best left at that if I’m honest with you,” he told Sky Sports.

“I’m not a fan of in-ear plugs that Mervyn King wears. I’ve just got to grin and bear whatever comes my way like I have the last couple of years, and just play darts.

“I’m here to play darts. I’m here to do the best I can, whatever is thrown at me. That’s all I can do, so looking forward to playing in Belfast and Cardiff next week. Hopefully I can reward the crowd again with some good darts and hopefully one or two nine-darters as well.

“I want to do well in the Premier League right now. I’m here to win. Right here, right now, this is where I play well.”

Michael van Gerwen begins the defence of his title in a rematch of the World Championship final against Michael Smith.

Smith got the better of him at Alexandra Palace but Van Gerwen has won this tournament six times and is celebrating a 10th anniversary of his maiden triumph which came on debut as he beat Phil Taylor in the final.

“It has not been too bad, over the years I have done well, you always need to be critical of yourself and say maybe I could have done better at stages,” he said.

“That’s not to mean I have under-performed, it is what it is. I feel good, comfortable and hope I can get into this.

“It was an amazing moment for me winning on my debut, that will always stay with me, against such a big player in such a big tournament was amazing.”

Smith, who won arguably the greatest leg of darts in the World Championship final when he landed a nine-dart finish after Van Gerwen had missed his own chance, is enjoying his status as world champion.

He said: “I always look forward to the Premier League, apart from the World Championship it is the pinnacle of the sport. The top eight players going at it, what’s not to like.

“I am coming into the Premier League as a world champion. I have not had time to sit down and think about it.

“I don’t want it to settle in, I like the walk-ons and keep playing and winning tournaments. It has been a nice rollercoaster that I don’t want to get off yet.

“I know he is going to be up for it because he wants to prove a point. Hopefully the crowd get what they deserve and hopefully we can hit another special leg as well.”

In the opening night’s other games, Dimitri Van den Bergh faces Jonny Clayton and Masters champion Chris Dobey takes on Peter Wright.

