Fabio Paratici happy with Tottenham’s progress in ‘rebuild’ of squad

By Press Association
February 1, 2023, 10:01 pm
Tottenham managing director Fabio Paratici is pleased with where the club are in their rebuild (Kieran Cleeves/PA)
Tottenham managing director Fabio Paratici is pleased with where the club are in their rebuild (Kieran Cleeves/PA)

Fabio Paratici has reflected positively on where Tottenham are in their current rebuilding project despite uncertainty over his own future.

The Spurs managing director was involved in a busy end to the January transfer window with top target Pedro Porro secured on an initial loan deal from Sporting Lisbon while Djed Spence departed on loan to Rennes and Matt Doherty left on a free transfer to sign for Atletico Madrid.

Arnaut Danjuma also joined Tottenham earlier in the window but those deals occurred amid the backdrop of controversy given Paratici was hit with a 30-month ban by an Italian court on January 20 relating to financial irregularities during his time at Juventus.

An announcement has not yet been made on whether Paratici has appealed the decision or if his suspension will extend beyond Italy, but it failed to stop him from helping Spurs take another step forward in their rebuild.

In an interview with SpursTV published on Wednesday, Paratici said: “We are happy we join our targets and we add two international players to our squad.

“I think we have to look not about the small picture of this transfer window but the bigger picture of our project is a long-term project.

“When I came here 18 months ago, we talked about the word rebuild of the squad to be competitive at the most highest level of the Premier League and we continue like this.

“Every transfer window we try to add two to three players, two to three pieces to our squad, to our plan.

“We want to sign players who can add something for us, not just to sign players because we have to sign players or we are under pressure to sign players. It is not our style, not our plans. We know our plans, know our philosophy and we continue with this.”

Paratici expressed his appreciation to chairman Daniel Levy for helping secure the services of Porro, who will complete a permanent transfer to Tottenham in the summer for a deal worth 45million euros.

The Italian also confirmed the club hold an option to buy on Danjuma, who marked his debut with a goal in Saturday’s 3-0 win at Preston.

It put Tottenham through to the FA Cup fifth-round and Paratici is excited about the final months of the campaign, with a Champions League last-16 tie to come with AC Milan.

“Every season is divided into two parts in my opinion,” Paratici, who did not discuss his court case, explained.

“One part of the season arrives until March when the European competition restarts and the second part is from March until after.

Tottenham are in the last 16 of the Champions League
Tottenham are in the last 16 of the Champions League (Zac Goodwin/PA)

“I think every big club needs to get the target to arrive in March and be in every competition, be fighting in the Premier League, the Champions League and the FA Cup.

“Here we are, we play fifth round of the FA Cup, we play Champions League, we are fifth in the Premier League, so we are fighting for the Champions League spots so we did well in the first part of the season.

“I think this would have to be the target for every big team and now we are starting the most exciting period of the season.

“We play big games and just we have to be positive, looking forward and be happy, be positive, be all together to support and push the team and we will see.”

