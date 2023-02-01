Barnsley boost top-six hopes with win at Oxford

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Barnsley strengthened their position in the League One play-off places with a 2-1 win at Oxford.

Goals from Bobby Thomas and Nicky Cadden earned the visitors victory despite Elliott Moore pulling a goal back.

The victory moved Barnsley five points clear of seventh-placed Peterborough in the battle for a top-six finish.

Oxford’s Billy Bodin was put through in the third minute but he shot just past the post.

The home side were dealt a blow when midfielder Cameron Brannagan had to go off injured midway through the first half.

And they were soon behind as on-loan Burnley defender Thomas appeared to get his head to Adam Phillips’ cross in a crowded goalmouth to nod in on the half hour – though it may have gone in off Oxford centre-back Moore.

The Tykes doubled their advantage in the 58th minute when Devante Cole’s charge down the right ended with Herbie Kane feeding Cadden who fired past Simon Eastwood.

Eastwood then saved with his foot from James Norwood to deny Barnsley a third.

Moore pulled a goal back for Oxford with 19 minutes to go, heading home Bodin’s corner, but Barnsley held on.