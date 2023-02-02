Independent regulator to step in and resolve football’s financial row – report

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Independent regulator to step in and resolve football’s financial row – report

By Press Association
February 2, 2023, 9:45 am Updated: February 2, 2023, 11:36 am
The Sun has reported that a new independent regulator will have the power to intervene in football's financial distribution dispute, something EFL chairman Rick Parry had called for (Mike Egerton/PA)
The Sun has reported that a new independent regulator will have the power to intervene in football’s financial distribution dispute, something EFL chairman Rick Parry had called for (Mike Egerton/PA)

A new independent regulator will be given powers to step in and resolve football’s financial row, according to a report.

The regulator will also oversee a more robust owners’ and directors’ test to ensure club bosses are properly vetted, and introduce a licensing system paid for by the clubs to ensure they are being run sustainably, The Sun reported.

The newspaper says it has seen a blueprint of the Government’s White Paper in response to the recommendations of the fan-led review, which was due to be published next week.

Culture Secretary Michelle Donelan told the House of Commons last week that the White Paper on football governance would come in the next two weeks
Culture Secretary Michelle Donelan told the House of Commons last week that the White Paper on football governance would come in the next two weeks (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

The report refers to the regulator being handed “Robin Hood-style powers” to “take money from the mega-rich Premier League to distribute funds across lower leagues”.

The fan-led review had called for the regulator to be given backstop powers to impose a financial distribution settlement if one could not be agreed between the Premier League, EFL and the Football Association.

The three organisations are meeting regularly to discuss the so-called ‘New Deal For Football’ which includes cash distribution from the Premier League to the rest of the pyramid.

The EFL’s chairman Rick Parry has called for a 25 per cent share in all broadcast revenues for his organisation, something the Premier League’s chief executive Richard Masters had said would be a “disaster”.

The fan-led review, chaired by Conservative MP Tracey Crouch, called for a transfer levy
The fan-led review, chaired by Conservative MP Tracey Crouch, called for a transfer levy (DCMS Handout/PA)

Parry has admitted his organisation has “virtually no leverage” in the talks and had called for a new regulator to be given backstop powers.

The report does not mention anything in the White Paper regarding a transfer levy of up to 10 per cent to further support the pyramid, which had been one of the recommendations of the fan-led review.

In addition to the backstop powers to potentially increase funding going to lower-league clubs, The Sun reports that a regulator will operate a licensing system designed to ensure clubs are being run sustainably and for the benefit of their supporters and the communities they serve.

It will do this by introducing new tests to more thoroughly vet owners, ensure minimum standards for fan engagement around key decisions related to a club’s cultural heritage, and crucially require teams only to enter competitions approved by the regulator.

The Sun says the intention of this is to prevent clubs staging any repeat of April 2021, where the Premier League’s ‘Big Six’ signed up as founder members of a new European Super League.

The league quickly fell apart amid fan protests and opposition from the football authorities and the Government. The fiasco was the catalyst for the Government to commission the fan-led review earlier than it had initially intended, with the country still immersed in dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic at the time.

The details reported by The Sun received a ‘B-plus’ from Niall Couper, the chief executive of the football reform group Fair Game, which has long campaigned for an independent regulator and says clubs should be rewarded with greater funding for being run sustainably.

Couper said: “There is at last a new path for a fairer future for football: Financial controls to stop a repeat of the heartache caused by the collapse of Bury. A licensing system that prevents a European Super League. An owners and directors test that is at last ‘fit and proper’.

“Credit must also go to Tracey Crouch MP who began this journey over a year ago with the fan-led review she chaired.

“But it is not perfect. Over the new football weeks those that truly care about football need to work tirelessly to turn this into an A*.”

He added: “Football needs a culture change. We need a fairer financial flow in football controlled by a regulator that rewards well-run clubs.

“Clubs that cherish financial sustainability, good governance, fan engagement, community engagement and equality standards. Football needs the Sustainability Index.”

Shadow Culture Secretary Lucy Powell accused the Government of
Shadow Culture Secretary Lucy Powell accused the Government of “dither and delay” over a new football regulator (Peter Byrne/PA)

Labour’s Shadow Culture Secretary Lucy Powell said: “It’s about time the Government publish the long-awaited football White Paper.

“More than a year after the fan-led review, following the European Super League fiasco, and a number of clubs on the brink, it can’t come soon enough. Yet it still won’t be actual legislation for years to come.

“While we wait to see the published detail, Labour strongly supports football regulation and a meaningful voice for fans. The Government has dithered and delayed taking action.”

The Football Supporters’ Association chief executive Kevin Miles, who was part of the fan-led review panel, said: “The FSA has put supporters at the heart of the fan-led review process, with around 130 fan organisations having direct involvement while seeking to change the game for the better.

“Today’s reports indicate that many of our ideas are included in the White Paper – stronger tests on potential club owners, more supporter engagement, blocks on breakaway competitions like the European Super League and the establishment of an independent regulator.

“We look forward to seeing the full White Paper upon its release and, once again, we will enthusiastically and constructively engage with the consultation process to ensure that the regulator becomes as effective as possible.”

