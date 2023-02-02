Gregor Townsend backing Ali Price to rediscover top form after Scotland omission

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Gregor Townsend backing Ali Price to rediscover top form after Scotland omission

By Press Association
February 2, 2023, 10:42 am Updated: February 2, 2023, 10:52 am
Ali Price has not made Scotland’s 23-man Calcutta Cup squad (Jane Barlow/PA)
Ali Price has not made Scotland’s 23-man Calcutta Cup squad (Jane Barlow/PA)

Gregor Townsend has backed Ali Price to bounce back strongly from his omission from the Scotland 23 for Saturday’s Calcutta Cup showdown with England.

The 29-year-old scrum-half has been a mainstay throughout the head coach’s five-and-a-half-year reign, winning 58 caps since his debut in 2016.

However, Price has struggled for form at Glasgow this season and has lost the number nine jersey to London Irish’s Ben White for this weekend’s Six Nations opener at Twickenham.

Ben White
London Irish’s Ben White will start for Scotland on Saturday (Zac Goodwin/PA)

“Ali and I have worked together for a number of years and he has been very good for us over that period,” said Townsend.

“We chatted a week ago about how it was important he improved, whether that was just through training or getting game time with Glasgow at the weekend. He’s very aware of that too.

“He’s not been able to have as many games with Glasgow as he would have liked but he did play well at the weekend (away to Dragons). He’s making progress at getting back to his best.

“Non-selection can motivate you in two ways: it can get you more disappointed or it can give you a reaction to say ‘OK, I’m not close to my best and sometimes I won’t get to play’, but we’re already seeing that reaction from Ali and I’m sure he’ll be back to his best very soon.

“We backed him in the autumn when he played four Tests for us and he improved during those four Tests but this time he’s missed out. We believe we’ll see a reaction and get Ali back to his best for the rest of the campaign.”

Townsend’s decision to drop Price was aided by the impressive form of White.

“It shows the level of competition, not just in that position but lots of positions,” he said. “We have gone for players in really good form. Ben’s been really consistent ever since he came into our squad. He’s started the majority of games for London Irish this year.

“His kicking game is outstanding, he’s very competitive and he’s grown in confidence, so there’s someone in form who can play the game we want to play.”

Zander Fagerson
Zander Fagerson is set to return against Wales (Jane Barlow/PA)

Price is one of four members of the 2021 British and Irish Lions squad who have failed to make the starting XV this weekend, with Gloucester centre Chris Harris dropping to the bench and Glasgow prop Zander Fagerson and Edinburgh flanker Hamish Watson missing out on fitness grounds.

Fagerson has been sidelined by a hamstring injury since the start of December and management have decided not to include him this weekend and instead place their faith in 36-year-old prop WP Nel.

“Zander started training fully from the middle of last week but we feel this game has just come a few days too early for him,” said Townsend. “We’re delighted with his progress and he will be very much available for selection next week (at home to Wales).

“WP still playing well in his mid-30s is a bonus for us. He won his 50th cap in November and to see him play so well for Edinburgh against Saracens recently and play 80 minutes shows he’s possibly in the best shape he’s been in in years.

“With Zander starting most games over the last few years, WP hasn’t had the number three jersey on so it’s a great opportunity for him to show what he can do.”

Glasgow’s Huw Jones has got the nod over Harris at centre, where he will line up alongside Sione Tuipulotu.

“Huw has played well in some of the biggest fixtures we’ve played over the last few years but it’s really down to his form over the last three or four games (for Glasgow),” said Townsend.

“He’s in great physical shape, he’s confident around how he’s playing, he’s running really well in attack, but most importantly his defensive contributions have been excellent.

WP Nel
WP Nel, 36, is in Scotland’s starting XV (Robert Perry/PA)

“There’s an element of cohesion there as well with Sione and him combining so well for Glasgow. We know we’ve got a brilliant player in Chris Harris on the bench but we want to back Huw in this game.”

Flanker Luke Crosbie – the least experienced player in the 23-man squad – will win his third cap in place of Edinburgh team-mate Watson, who returned to action at club level last weekend after being sidelined since November by concussion.

“Hamish played well last week but it’s a big step up to have missed two and a half months and go from that right into a Calcutta Cup game,” said Townsend. “Luke has been excellent this season and we feel he’s earned the opportunity to start.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Sandy and Christine Nicol at their lodge. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
‘We just want our money back,’ say caravan owners facing eviction
2
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Elgin court story Picture shows; Kirstyann Kavanagh appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court.. Elgin. Supplied by DC Thomson/ Facebook Date; Unknown
Mum encouraged group of children to play sexual game of truth or dare in…
3
Connor Smart leaving court in custody. Image: DC Thomson
Dad jailed after cocaine found hidden under loft insulation and in Kinder Egg
4
Jill Williams was found to have 16 times the limit for a cocaine metabolite in her system while in charge of a vehicle. Image: DC Thomson/Facebook.
Mum-of-two found slumped at the wheel of SUV was 16 times the cocaine limit
5
Sacha King. Image: DC Thomson
Drink-driver hid in bush after crashing car almost four times limit
6
The carer was found to have recorded she visited a vulnerable person, despite never going.
Stonehaven mobile carer receives warning after not checking on sheltered housing resident – but…
7
Ivan Laverton changed his name to Ace McGrath. Image: Facebook
Man who doesn’t ‘recognise laws’ jailed over £35,000 heroin haul
8
Valaris incident
Investigations continue as man missing from North Sea oil rig is named
9
To go with story by Keith Findlay. Sale of Caledonian House Picture shows; Caledonian House, Union Street, Aberdeen. Aberdeen. Supplied by Skylark Public Relations Date; Unknown
Aberdeen city centre building sold in £2 million-plus deal
10
Aberdeen interim manager Barry Robson (L) and coach Steve Agnew give instructions to Ylber Ramadani. Image: SNS.
Interim Aberdeen boss Barry Robson ready to make ‘big calls’ after sanctioning loan move…

More from Press and Journal

Gwion Edwards in action for St Johnstone. Image: SNS
Ross County complete signing of Gwion Edwards on loan from Wigan Athletic
The High Court in Edinburgh
'I thought it was cash, not crack': Drug trafficker jailed for transporting £93,000 of…
Six Nations: Scots surprise with seven changes for Guinness Six Nations opener against England
Ryan Crighton, head of policy and communications at AGCC and a critic of the strategy, and Nicola Sturgeon. Imge: Michal Wachucik/Abermedia
Nicola Sturgeon: Those calling energy strategy a ‘betrayal’ haven’t read it properly
We explored Deveronvale's bid to bring through youngsters to Highland League level on this Monday's Highland League Weekly, with the feature now available to watch as a standalone clip.
WATCH: Highland League Weekly - Deveronvale's drive to bring through homegrown talents
Banks o' Dee's Marc Young tackled the Highland League Weekly Quickfire Questions.
WATCH: Highland League Weekly - Quickfire Questions with Banks o' Dee's Marc Young
Network rail strike
Dundee to Aberdeen trains cancelled as engineers work to repair gas leak
Shell shearwater production hub. in the North Sea.
Shell records whopping £32.2 billion profit - its highest ever
The B8035 Glen Road on Mull is expected to remain shut until later this morning until the lorry is recovered. Image: Shutterstock
Mull road remains shut following lorry crash
21 December 2019. Forres Mechanics FC, Forres, Moray, Scotland, UK. This is from the Breedon Highloand League Match between Forres Mechanics and Inverurie Locos. PICTURE CONTENT:- 10 Inverurie Jonathan Smith after scoring 0-2
Jonny Smith upbeat about the future after Inverurie Locos return

Editor's Picks

Most Commented