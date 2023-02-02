Tadhg Furlong out of Ireland’s Six Nations opener against Wales with calf injury

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Tadhg Furlong out of Ireland’s Six Nations opener against Wales with calf injury

By Press Association
February 2, 2023, 1:36 pm
Tadhg Furlong has been ruled out of Ireland’s Guinness Six Nations opener (David Davies/PA)
Tadhg Furlong has been ruled out of Ireland’s Guinness Six Nations opener (David Davies/PA)

Ireland prop Tadhg Furlong has been ruled out of Saturday’s Guinness Six Nations opener away to Wales due to a calf injury.

Connacht’s Finlay Bealham will start in place of Furlong at tighthead in Cardiff, with Tom O’Toole providing cover from the bench.

Leinster man Furlong has been sidelined by ankle and calf issues in recent weeks but is progressing well and expected back fit within the next seven days.

Andy Farrell’s maiden selection of the tournament contains no further surprises as his side seek to build on a stellar 2022 which propelled them to the top of the world rankings.

Centre Stuart McCloskey will make his first appearance in the championship since his Test debut seven years ago.

The Ulster player has retained the number 12 jersey ahead of Bundee Aki to continue his midfield partnership with Garry Ringrose, having impressed in November’s victories over South Africa, Fiji and Australia.

His only previous appearance in the tournament came in 2016 when he won the first of his nine caps to date in a 21-10 loss to England at Twickenham.

Finlay Bealham, centre, will start for Ireland in Cardiff
Finlay Bealham, centre, will start for Ireland in Cardiff (Donall Farmer/PA)

James Lowe returns on the left wing after missing the autumn campaign with a calf injury, while captain Johnny Sexton is ready to lead the side from fly-half having overcome his cheekbone issue.

Sexton will be partnered by Leinster team-mate Jamison Gibson-Park in the half-back positions, with Mack Hansen on the right wing and Hugo Keenan at full-back.

Munster lock Tadhg Beirne has been given the nod over fit-again Iain Henderson in a fairly settled forward pack and will line up alongside vice-captain James Ryan.

Hooker Dan Sheehan will pack down between Andrew Porter and Bealham, while reigning world player of the year Josh Van Der Flier and Peter O’Mahony are either side of Caelan Doris in the back row.

Ross Byrne has been preferred to rookie Jack Crowley as back-up for number 10 Sexton.

He is joined on the bench by Aki, who was suspended for Ireland’s first two matches in November and has not played since December 23 due to being dropped by Connacht, O’Toole, Henderson, Rob Herring, Cian Healy, Jack Conan and Conor Murray.

Ireland head to Cardiff from their pre-tournament camp in Portugal as marginal title favourites ahead of 2022 Grand Slam winners France.

The Irish have not won a Six Nations match at the Principality Stadium since 2013 and suffered an agonising 21-16 loss there in their opening fixture of the 2021 championship.

