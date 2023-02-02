Malky Mackay delighted to add Gwion Edwards to Ross County squad on loan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Malky Mackay delighted to add Gwion Edwards to Ross County squad on loan

By Press Association
February 2, 2023, 1:40 pm
Gwion Edwards has joined Ross County (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Gwion Edwards has joined Ross County (Barrington Coombs/PA)

Ross County manager Malky Mackay believes he has added “really important experience” to his squad after signing Wigan winger Gwion Edwards on loan for the remainder of the season.

The 29-year-old has made over 360 career appearances, predominantly with Crawley, Peterborough, Ipswich and the Latics, while he also had a loan spell at St Johnstone in 2013-14.

Mackay feels his latest recruit will help augment an attack which has been bolstered by the recent arrivals of strikers Eamonn Brophy and Simon Murray.

“We are delighted to add somebody of Gwion’s calibre to our squad,” said the County boss.

“He has played over 360 games in English football for top sides and will add that really important experience and quality to our group.

“He is a player we have been aware of for some time and it’s great to now have him with us.”

Edwards is the second player to join County from Wigan this month after Josh Stones made the move to the Highlands last week.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
CR0040962 Reporter Name Daniel McKay Location Aberdeen Sheriff Court Story - Court Picture shows - Ronald Singer Wed February 2023 Image: DC Thomson
Pensioner claims he accidentally downloaded indecent image while trying to watch World War 2…
2
Sandy and Christine Nicol at their lodge. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
‘We just want our money back,’ say caravan owners facing eviction
3
Spey Bay Golf Course is at the mouth of the River Spey. Image: Supplied
Moray golf course with links to former prime minister on market for £750,000
4
An HGV tipped onto its side on the B9104 Fochabers to Spey Bay Road. Image: Jasperimage
In pictures: Specialist operation after lorry crashes to its side in Moray after ‘clipping…
5
garden centre cocaine curry
Garden centre near Elgin sparks outrage with ‘cocaine curry’ post on social media
6
Kara Scott and Willi Zellweger have asked customers at their Catch 79 restaurant to pay in cash. Image: Brian Smith
Is cash still king for restaurants or are contactless payments the way forward?
7
Stewart Murray was found guilty of carrying out a sex act in the female toilets of Dunelm in Aberdeen. Image: DC Thomson.
Serial sex offender carried out indecent act in women’s toilets of Dunelm
8
The Dutch Mill marquee row will go before a council meeting
Council planners say Dutch Mill marquee must go as ‘unacceptable’ visual impact is more…
9
Andrew Innes denies murdering Bennylyn and Jellica Burke.
Aberdeen graduate admits second child could have died if police had not arrived
10
Lewis Smith Wed February 2023 Image: DC Thomson
Drink-driver caught by police as he parked in his driveway

More from Press and Journal

To go with story by Keith Findlay. Opportunity North East supplement feature Picture shows; New investment in facilities, events, businesses and skills is making the north east?s ambition to be a world-class adventure tourism destination a reality.. don't know. Supplied by Opportunity North East Date; 29/09/2021
North-east adventure tourism projects riding high with cash injections
aberdeen quiz
Quiz: Put your knowledge of stage, screen and music to the test
The move away from a carbon-based economy and to clean energy is happening quickly and has to be done safely.
Dräger Marine & Offshore create new clean energy role
These birds are 'cawing' for you to see them. Credit: Shutterstock.
12 best birdwatching spots across the north and north-east - from Duthie Park to…
Gordon Gregor returns from injury for Highland's Scottish Cup tie at Musselburgh this weekend.
Highland ready for Scottish Cup test against Premiership hosts Musselburgh
Girwood Anderson pleaded guilty to sexual assault at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.
Man propositioned and sexually assaulted dog walker after pet ran into home
To go with story by Keith Findlay. Opportunity North East feature Picture shows; One Tech Hub is home to a vibrant digital tech community of startups and scaling businesses, and ecosystem partners in the heart of Aberdeen.. Aberdeen. Supplied by Opportunity North East Date; 07/10/2022
One's projects tailor-made to drive forward north-east economy
Paul Paxton in action for Aberdeen Grammar. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Paul Paxton finds love of rugby again at Aberdeen Grammar
Gregor Sey, organiser of Aberdeen Cocktail Week, with Tequila Casa team member, Misha. Image: Aberdeen Cocktail Week.
Aberdeen Cocktail Week to make its return this autumn as 2023 dates announced
GlenWyvis Distillery in nearby Dingwall lent their support to the project through supplying samples for testing. Image: GlenWyvis Distillery.
Whisky holds the key to healthier skin, Aberdeen scientists confirm

Editor's Picks

Most Commented