WRU bosses admit being in ‘denial’ over sexism and misogyny in the organisation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

WRU bosses admit being in ‘denial’ over sexism and misogyny in the organisation

By Press Association
February 2, 2023, 1:41 pm
Chairman Ieuan Evans and acting chief executive Nigel Walker were grilled by the Senedd’s sports and culture committee (Jacob King/PA)
Chairman Ieuan Evans and acting chief executive Nigel Walker were grilled by the Senedd’s sports and culture committee (Jacob King/PA)

Welsh Rugby Union chiefs have admitted being in “denial” over the extent of sexism and misogyny in the organisation and said warning signs were missed.

Chairman Ieuan Evans and acting chief executive Nigel Walker appeared before the Senedd’s Culture, Communications, Welsh Language, Sport and International Relations Committee on Thursday.

They were called to give evidence after serious allegations were aired in a programme by BBC Wales Investigates last week, which have rocked the WRU.

WRU Chair Ieuan Evans giving evidence on Thursday in front of a Senedd committee. (Senedd.TV)
WRU Chair Ieuan Evans gives evidence in front of a Senedd committee (Senedd.TV/PA)

The union’s chief executive, Steve Phillips, stepped down at the weekend and it was announced that an external taskforce has been asked to carry out an independent review.

Evans and Walker apologised to members and said they accepted there was a problem in the culture of the WRU and were committed to implementing all of the recommendations made by the taskforce.

The name of the chair and the scope of the review is to published this week, Walker said. He revealed the independent chair is a woman who has worked in the judiciary.

Asked if WRU staff members who had been made to sign non-disclosure agreements (NDAs) would be allowed to give evidence as witnesses to the review, Walker said he would “look to facilitate it to make sure they can be interviewed”.

However, he said they were unaware currently of how many people had signed NDAs.

Walker said: “I think in any organisation, especially a large organisation like the Welsh Rugby Union, it’s possible for things to happen over a period of time and for people to turn a blind eye and not to address those problems.”

“So the warning signs have been there for quite some time.

“When it’s presented as graphically as it was during that programme, the BBC Wales programme the week before last, it hits you like a 10-tonne truck.”

Walker added: “To be candid, I think as an organisation we’ve been in denial as to the extent of the problem.

“There have been cases in the past which have been dealt with – in theory dealt with – and people have moved on, and I think each individual case is an indication that there has been a wider problem, but that people have not joined the dots.

Nigel Walker, acting chief executive of the WRU, said he thought warning signs were missed. (Senedd.TV)
Nigel Walker, acting chief executive of the WRU, said warning signs were missed (Senedd.TV/PA)

“When you see it presented over a 30-minute programme in the way that it was, unless you’re going to bury your head in the sand for another six months or 12 months you have to take action and that’s the position we’re in.

“None of us are proud of the position we’re in.”

Walker said London-based arbitration company Sports Resolution has been asked to set up the review but it will be the responsibility of the chairwoman to choose the other members of the panel, of which there will be three or four people.

Terms of reference have been set by Sports Resolution and Sports Wales in discussion with the Welsh Government and the WRU. Walker confirmed the review’s report and recommendations would be made public.

“It will look at the culture of Welsh rugby, including sexism and misogyny, going back to 2017 but could go further back,” Walker said.

“We are opening our doors. The review can take any direction the chair wants it to take.”

Jenny Rathbone MS, of Welsh Labour, questioned whether the WRU board had the “capacity” to change given the issues that had been “rife” within the organisation for “so long”.

Evans and Walker denied being aware of the wider culture of misogyny and both said they had not personally witnessed incidents of sexism or discrimination.

They confirmed no board member had been disciplined over claims.

Walker said he had “no objection” to a redacted version of the 2021 women’s rugby review being published but said conversations were still on going about doing that.

Sports minister Dawn Bowden admitted being aware of sexism allegations against the WRU before the BBC programme was aired. (Senedd.TV)
Sports minister Dawn Bowden admitted being aware of sexism allegations against the WRU before the BBC programme was aired (Senedd.TV/PA)

He said the report would make “uncomfortable” reading for those involved in the WRU.

Sports minister Dawn Bowden was also questioned over when the Welsh Government were made aware of allegations.

Bowden said she was aware of claims over sexism and misogyny in the WRU last year but had not seen any formal complaints, saying: “I did what I could.”

Labour MP Tonia Antoniazzi, who appeared in the BBC documentary, said she wrote to Bowden last year setting out her concerns.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
CR0040962 Reporter Name Daniel McKay Location Aberdeen Sheriff Court Story - Court Picture shows - Ronald Singer Wed February 2023 Image: DC Thomson
Pensioner claims he accidentally downloaded indecent image while trying to watch World War 2…
2
Sandy and Christine Nicol at their lodge. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
‘We just want our money back,’ say caravan owners facing eviction
3
Spey Bay Golf Course is at the mouth of the River Spey. Image: Supplied
Moray golf course with links to former prime minister on market for £750,000
4
An HGV tipped onto its side on the B9104 Fochabers to Spey Bay Road. Image: Jasperimage
In pictures: Specialist operation after lorry crashes to its side in Moray after ‘clipping…
5
garden centre cocaine curry
Garden centre near Elgin sparks outrage with ‘cocaine curry’ post on social media
6
Kara Scott and Willi Zellweger have asked customers at their Catch 79 restaurant to pay in cash. Image: Brian Smith
Is cash still king for restaurants or are contactless payments the way forward?
7
Stewart Murray was found guilty of carrying out a sex act in the female toilets of Dunelm in Aberdeen. Image: DC Thomson.
Serial sex offender carried out indecent act in women’s toilets of Dunelm
8
The Dutch Mill marquee row will go before a council meeting
Council planners say Dutch Mill marquee must go as ‘unacceptable’ visual impact is more…
9
Andrew Innes denies murdering Bennylyn and Jellica Burke.
Aberdeen graduate admits second child could have died if police had not arrived
10
Lewis Smith Wed February 2023 Image: DC Thomson
Drink-driver caught by police as he parked in his driveway

More from Press and Journal

To go with story by Brian Stormont. Recipes for menu Picture shows; Simple mushroom and green bean stir fry / Stir fried Thai chicken. Kikkoman. Supplied by Kikkoman Date; Unknown
Comfort Food Friday: A mushroom and green bean stir-fry recipe to stir the senses
To go with story by Keith Findlay. Burness Paull moving into Marischal Square Picture shows; l-r Bob Ruddiman, partner and head of energy, Burness Paull, Aberdeen City Council finance and resources convener Alex McLellan and Tricia Walker, partner, Burness Paull. Aberdeen. Supplied by Aberdeen City Council Date; 31/01/2023
Exclusive: Burness Paull is latest big firm moving into Marischal Square in Aberdeen
Sheffield United Manager Chris Wilder celebrates at full-time against Norwich City.
Joe Harper: Chris Wilder the standout name linked with Aberdeen job so far
UNCON youth arts festival takes place at Wasps Creative Academy on Saturday.
5 things to do this weekend: Behind the scenes at Castle Fraser and celebrate…
Peterhead manager David Robertson. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Peterhead: David Robertson lifts lid on rapid recruitment process
To go with story by Keith Findlay. Opportunity North East supplement feature Picture shows; New investment in facilities, events, businesses and skills is making the north east?s ambition to be a world-class adventure tourism destination a reality.. don't know. Supplied by Opportunity North East Date; 29/09/2021
North-east adventure tourism projects riding high with cash injections
aberdeen quiz
Quiz: Put your knowledge of stage, screen and music to the test
The move away from a carbon-based economy and to clean energy is happening quickly and has to be done safely.
Dräger Marine & Offshore create new clean energy role
These birds are 'cawing' for you to see them. Credit: Shutterstock.
12 best birdwatching spots across the north and north-east - from Duthie Park to…
Gordon Gregor returns from injury for Highland's Scottish Cup tie at Musselburgh this weekend.
Highland ready for Scottish Cup test against Premiership hosts Musselburgh

Editor's Picks

Most Commented