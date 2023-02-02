Leigh Halfpenny backed to ‘pick himself up again’ as Wales injury jinx strikes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Leigh Halfpenny backed to ‘pick himself up again’ as Wales injury jinx strikes

By Press Association
February 2, 2023, 3:30 pm
Leigh Halfpenny has been ruled out of Wales’ Six Nations clash against Ireland due to injury (David Davies/PA)
Leigh Halfpenny has been ruled out of Wales’ Six Nations clash against Ireland due to injury (David Davies/PA)

Wales assistant coach Jonathan Humphreys has expressed sympathy for Leigh Halfpenny after the full-back’s injury jinx struck again.

Halfpenny was due to win his 98th cap and make a first Wales start for 19 months in Saturday’s Guinness Six Nations opener against Ireland at the Principality Stadium.

But the 34-year-old has been ruled out after suffering a back spasm and will be replaced by Cardiff’s Liam Williams.

Halfpenny has not started for Wales since he suffered a serious knee injury playing against Canada in July 2021.

He was due to feature against New Zealand during this season’s Autumn Nations Series but withdrew 24 hours before kick-off because of a hamstring problem. A back spasm then meant he missed Wales’ appointment with Australia in Cardiff three weeks later.

“I think it’s more disappointing for Leigh as a person,” Humphreys said. “He is an unbelievable professional and an unbelievable person.

“He has got to pick himself up again. You feel for him that he’s got to pull out at this late stage.”

Williams missed Wales’ entire autumn campaign because of injury and has not started for his country since last summer’s South Africa tour. He has only played 180 minutes of rugby this season.

But with 81 Wales caps under his belt and five British and Irish Lions Test match appearances, Williams’ quality is unquestioned.

Wales head coach Warren Gatland
Warren Gatland’s second stint as Wales head coach begins against Ireland (David Davies/PA)

Wales, with Warren Gatland back at the helm, will go for a fifth successive Six Nations home win against Ireland.

But they must also somehow find a way of stopping a team ranked world number one following victories over New Zealand, twice, South Africa and Australia last year.

Humphreys added: “‘Gats’ has got tons of experience. He knows what he wants and to get coaches on the same page, how to go about tackling the best team in the world right now.

“We are about playing what is in front of us. I think that is key to any team.

“We have got to be very combative and very physical. If you are not against these, they can put you away very easy.”

Lock Adam Beard, who is among six Ospreys forwards in the Wales pack, accepts the physical battle will be key.

“Make no bones about it, we are going to push them (at) set-piece time and we are going to go for them at the set-piece. We are looking forward to the confrontational battle,” Beard said.

“He (Gatland) does a lot on emotions, and he is great at getting the guys up for a Test week.

“There are a lot of boys on edge around him because they just want to raise the bar and impress him.

“That is great for the squad because it brings competition for places. It has been a great week of preparation.”

Humphreys, meanwhile, was asked for his view on choirs being told not to sing the Sir Tom Jones hit ‘Delilah’ during their performances on rugby international matchdays at the Principality Stadium.

The song’s lyrics include reference to a woman being murdered by her jealous partner.

The Welsh Rugby Union – the governing body which has recently been hit by sexism and discrimination allegations – took the song off its half-time entertainment and music playlist during Test matches in 2015.

Humphreys said: “Look, the atmosphere in that stadium is incredible no matter what they sing. They can sing the phone book, it doesn’t matter.

“Growing up as a kid in the old stadium there are many, many songs that resonate with me. If they can’t sing that, then there are plenty of others they can sing.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
CR0040962 Reporter Name Daniel McKay Location Aberdeen Sheriff Court Story - Court Picture shows - Ronald Singer Wed February 2023 Image: DC Thomson
Pensioner claims he accidentally downloaded indecent image while trying to watch World War 2…
2
Sandy and Christine Nicol at their lodge. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
‘We just want our money back,’ say caravan owners facing eviction
3
Spey Bay Golf Course is at the mouth of the River Spey. Image: Supplied
Moray golf course with links to former prime minister on market for £750,000
4
An HGV tipped onto its side on the B9104 Fochabers to Spey Bay Road. Image: Jasperimage
In pictures: Specialist operation after lorry crashes to its side in Moray after ‘clipping…
5
garden centre cocaine curry
Garden centre near Elgin sparks outrage with ‘cocaine curry’ post on social media
6
Kara Scott and Willi Zellweger have asked customers at their Catch 79 restaurant to pay in cash. Image: Brian Smith
Is cash still king for restaurants or are contactless payments the way forward?
7
Stewart Murray was found guilty of carrying out a sex act in the female toilets of Dunelm in Aberdeen. Image: DC Thomson.
Serial sex offender carried out indecent act in women’s toilets of Dunelm
8
The Dutch Mill marquee row will go before a council meeting
Council planners say Dutch Mill marquee must go as ‘unacceptable’ visual impact is more…
9
Andrew Innes denies murdering Bennylyn and Jellica Burke.
Aberdeen graduate admits second child could have died if police had not arrived
10
Lewis Smith Wed February 2023 Image: DC Thomson
Drink-driver caught by police as he parked in his driveway

More from Press and Journal

John Mundell
'I would never have left anyone high and dry'. Orkney council's outgoing chief executive…
Nairn County reserves head coach Stuart Finnie.
Nairn County reserves targeting North Caledonian Cup tilt
To go with story by Karla Sinclair. How Jack Duncan became head chef of The Fife Arms Hotel in Turriff - and he's only 19 Picture shows; Jack Duncan. Aberdeen. Supplied by Design Date; Unknown
How Jack Duncan became head chef of The Fife Arms Hotel in Turriff -…
Artists impression of the Dell of Inshes development in Inverness (Submitted)
Dell of Inshes: Decision due in 10-year Inverness retail park planning wrangle
To go with story by Brian Stormont. Recipes for menu Picture shows; Simple mushroom and green bean stir fry / Stir fried Thai chicken. Kikkoman. Supplied by Kikkoman Date; Unknown
Comfort Food Friday: A mushroom and green bean stir-fry recipe to stir the senses
Willie Stewart caddied at St Andrews for 34 years.
Willie Stewart of Inverness became caddie to golf stars at St Andrews
To go with story by Keith Findlay. Burness Paull moving into Marischal Square Picture shows; l-r Bob Ruddiman, partner and head of energy, Burness Paull, Aberdeen City Council finance and resources convener Alex McLellan and Tricia Walker, partner, Burness Paull. Aberdeen. Supplied by Aberdeen City Council Date; 31/01/2023
Exclusive: Burness Paull is latest big firm moving into Marischal Square in Aberdeen
Sheffield United Manager Chris Wilder celebrates at full-time against Norwich City.
Joe Harper: Chris Wilder the standout name linked with Aberdeen job so far
UNCON youth arts festival takes place at Wasps Creative Academy on Saturday.
5 things to do this weekend: Behind the scenes at Castle Fraser and celebrate…
Peterhead manager David Robertson. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Peterhead: David Robertson lifts lid on rapid recruitment process

Editor's Picks

Most Commented