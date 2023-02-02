Steve Borthwick insists omitted Manu Tuilagi’s England career is not over

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sport

Steve Borthwick insists omitted Manu Tuilagi’s England career is not over

By Press Association
February 2, 2023, 5:29 pm Updated: February 2, 2023, 8:34 pm
England head coach Steve Borthwick (Zac Goodwin/PA)
England head coach Steve Borthwick (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Steve Borthwick shook Manu Tuilagi by the hand and said that his international career was not over – after he dropped him for England’s Guinness Six Nations opener against Scotland.

Tuilagi, a veteran of 50 caps and a regular choice for the Red Rose for much of the past decade, was not even named in Borthwick’s 23-man squad as England’s head coach laid down an emphatic marker with his new-look maiden side.

Joe Marchant takes the 31-year-old Tuilagi’s place in the England line-up, with Marcus Smith and captain Owen Farrell to resume their contentious playmaking axis for Saturday’s Calcutta Cup clash at Twickenham.

Wing Ollie Hassell-Collins has been handed his first cap in a rejigged midfield following injuries to Elliot Daly, Henry Slade and Dan Kelly in the build-up to this weekend’s fixture.

Ben Curry will be awarded his first cap against major opposition following his debut in an underwhelming victory over the United States nearly two years ago.

Lewis Ludlam joins Curry as the other flanker, with Alex Dombrandt at number eight, while Jamie George starts at hooker after overcoming concussion sustained in Saracens’ defeat by Edinburgh on January 22.

But it was Tuilagi’s glaring omission which provided the proof of a new dawn at England following the sorry end to Eddie Jones’ tenure at the end of last year.

“I am picking the team for this week, and there is competition for places,” said Borthwick when quizzed about Tuilagi’s failure to make it into his matchday squad.

“The nature is that there should always be good players not in the 23 because that is what we want with England. We want depth in every position, and players fighting for the shirt.

“This is the selection for this game, against a specific opponent, and next week is a new week.”

Asked how Tuilagi reacted, Borthwick, 43, replied: “Manu was the incredible professional that he is. We spoke, I told him what I had decided, selection wise, and why I had.

“We shook hands and then he went and trained really hard and that reaction is testimony to him and his character.”

England captain Owen Farrell
Owen Farrell (pictured) will team up with Marcus Smith in midfield (Zac Goodwin/PA)

England’s preparations have been beset by a series of injuries, contributing to the revival of the Smith-Farrell combination that effectively spelled the end for Jones.

But a bullish Borthwick said: “It is the right combination for this game. Joe Marchant at 13 works really well with Marcus. You see how those two connect, both with ball in hand, and the great attacking kicks that Marcus has and the way Joe finds those.

“Owen has played really well in the 12 shirt for many years, and some of England’s best performances have been with Owen in the 12 shirt. He has talked to me in the past about how he enjoys playing with other ball players.”

Elsewhere, Freddie Steward takes the full-back slot, with Jack van Poortvliet at scrum-half and Max Malins on the right wing. Vice-captain Ellis Genge and Kyle Sinckler join George up front, with Ollie Chessum and Maro Itoje in the second row.

England will be back in front of the Twickenham crowd for the first time since they suffered a humbling 27-13 defeat to South Africa in November – Jones’ last match in charge.

England rugby training
England will be back at Twickenham for the first time since losing to South Africa in November (Zac Goodwin/PA)

“The England team that will play against Scotland have great, experienced players, and it also has exciting young talent and new combinations that will compliment that experience,” added Borthwick.

“There are a lot of players who have been fighting for an England opportunity for a period of time and now they have got their opportunity.

“The players are determined to represent their country with the fight that our supporters deserve and expect. We are really looking forward to it. ”

England team: Steward (Leicester), Malins (Saracens), Marchant (Harlequins), Farrell (Saracens, capt), Hassell-Collins (London Irish); Smith (Harlequins), Van Poortvliet (Leicester); Genge (Bristol), George (Saracens), Sinckler (Bristol), Itoje (Saracens), Chessum (Leicester), Ludlam (Northampton), Curry (Sale), Dombrandt (Harlequins).

Replacements: Walker (Harlequins), Vunipola (Saracens), Cole (Leicester), Isiekwe (Saracens), Earl (Saracens), Youngs (Leicester), Lawrence (Bath), Watson (Leicester).

