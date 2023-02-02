Greg Taylor on a high after finally hitting the net at a packed Celtic Park

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Greg Taylor admitted it was the “best feeling in the world” to finally score in front of a packed Celtic Park.

The left-back struck a powerful effort into the corner of the net to send Celtic on their way to a 3-0 victory over Livingston on Wednesday.

Taylor’s only previous goal at home came in a closed-doors game against KR Reykjavik in 2020 and his most recent strikes have been on the road.

💬 "I thought we had good control the whole first half, to be honest, and it was just a matter of time and taking the chance or having a moment."#CELLIV | #cinchPrem | #COYBIG🍀 — Celtic Football Club (@CelticFC) February 2, 2023

The Scotland international said: “Reo (Hatate) did well to pick me out in the box and it was a case of trying to keep it on target. Thankfully it went in. This is my most prolific season by a long way but that’s only three, so it’s not crazy numbers.

“But it’s the best feeling in the world when the ball hits the back of the net.

“I think that was the first time I’ve done it here with fans in, so it was nice.

“It was good to be back, any player hates missing games. I was unfortunate to pick up a wee injury but the boys have been outstanding and hopefully we can continue that. ”

Taylor has been impressed with the way Canada right-back Alistair Johnston has adapted to the inverted full-back role since joining the club at the turn of the year.

“The manager touched on it that it took myself, Jura (Josip Juranovic), and Tony (Ralston) a bit of time to grasp the system, and we had good days and bad days at it.

“Ally’s an international player and he’s got a great attitude. He has done really well.”