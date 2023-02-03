Football rumours: Players fear being sold to avoid scrutiny of Chelsea finances

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Football rumours: Players fear being sold to avoid scrutiny of Chelsea finances

By Press Association
February 3, 2023, 7:17 am
Players fear being sold to avoid scrutiny of Chelsea finances (Nick Potts/PA)
Players fear being sold to avoid scrutiny of Chelsea finances (Nick Potts/PA)

In the wake of Chelsea breaking the British record by spending just over £106 million on Enzo Fernandez, some of their players fear the club will be forced to sell them if they fail to qualify for the Champions League to avoid further Financial Fair Play scrutiny, the Telegraph reports. The paper says a planned clear-out could see a number of the Blues’ first-team squad on the chopping block – namely, midfielders Conor Gallagher, 22, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, 27, Trevoh Chalobah, 23, and Mason Mount, 24, wingers Callum Hudson-Odoi, 22, and Christian Pulisic, 24, defender Cesar Azpilicueta, 33, striker Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang, 33, and centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly, 31.

Elsewhere, Tottenham had a deal “almost done” for Spanish forward Gerard Deulofeu before the 28-year-old was ruled out for the rest of the season in January with a knee injury. Fabrizio Romano reports via the Daily Express that Spurs were looking to bolster Antonio Conte’s squad in a bid to help their chances of securing a top-four finish.

Isco
Isco is currently a free agent (Tim Goode/PA)

The Independent says Everton have looked into signing Isco, who has been a free agent since finishing up at Real Madrid last year. However, the club has concerns over whether the 30-year-old has the physicality needed to play in the English top flight.

And the Daily Mail reports Paul Pogba‘s future at Juventus is in serious doubt with the club considering the possibility of selling, or even terminating, the Frenchman’s contract. The 29-year-old made his return to the Serie A club last summer – six years after he left them to join Manchester United for a then world record £100m fee.

Leeds United’s Jack Harrison
Leeds United’s Jack Harrison (Joe Giddens/PA)


Jack Harrison: Sky Sports reports the 26-year-old English winger is expected to sign an improved contract at Leeds in the coming weeks.

Olivier Giroud: Italian outlet Sky Sport says the 36-year-old France striker is expected to extend his contract at AC Milan by an additional year until 2024.

