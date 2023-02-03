Sean Dyche bids to ‘get to the truth’ of Everton’s struggles

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Sean Dyche bids to ‘get to the truth’ of Everton’s struggles

By Press Association
February 3, 2023, 9:03 am
New Everton manager Sean Dyche quizzed his players on what has been going wrong this season (Richard Sellers/PA)
New Everton manager Sean Dyche quizzed his players on what has been going wrong this season (Richard Sellers/PA)

New Everton manager Sean Dyche wanted absolutely honesty from the players he inherited from Frank Lampard in order to get up to speed with why the club was in another relegation battle.

Dyche took his first official training session on Monday, which gave him just five days to prepare for the visit of Premier League leaders Arsenal.

With transfer deadline day coming just a day later, time has been precious at Finch Farm so the former Burnley manager wasted little opportunity to canvass the players’ opinion on the current state of affairs.

And he hopes with that information he can light a spark under the squad which can propel them away from trouble after a run of nine defeats in 12 Premier League games.

“I’ve had a good chat with a couple of the players – I don’t mean sitting in an office and chatting, I mean generally about their careers, how they are, what they are feeling. Just trying to build that rapport with them,” said Dyche.

“I have always thought if you affect the person you will affect their performance. It is hard to do vice-versa so I always try to build a rapport and honesty.

“I have already told them that and we had a question and answer session about what they thought, with complete anonymity.

“I wasn’t interested in who said what, I just wanted their feedback. Once they gave me that I shared it back with them and said this is what you fed back, what do you think? It just gives us a chance to open it all up a bit.

Sean Dyche
Sean Dyche has held discussions with his Everton squad (Adam Davy/PA)

“We need to get to the truth with them and we need to get the truth about what me and my staff can offer.

“Sometimes it is just best to ask them so I did. It is as simple as that.”

The task Dyche faces is a tough one as the squad he has taken over is weaker than the one which ultimately got Lampard the sack as winger Anthony Gordon, their joint leading league scorer this season with three, was sold to Newcastle with no replacement brought in.

Everton were the only top-flight club not to make a signing in January and with their relegation rivals all strengthening, Dyche will hope the new manager effect will be enough to kick-start their escape.

Anthony Gordon is presented to the Newcastle fans
Anthony Gordon left for Newcastle (Owen Humphreys/PA)

What he will do is make the team more difficult to beat while trying to maximise an attack which has scored just 15 Premier League goals in 20 matches.

Asked what he could do with the team, Dyche added: “Put them in an environment with a healthy, positive feel to what we are trying to do with a new voice, of course, new training ways, new ways of going about your business.

“It’s just a different feel to other managers and hopefully they will respond to that.

“And hard work as well, it can’t all be fluff. There’s plenty of hard work gone in this week, that’s for sure.

“We want to find a style that is productive. We’re aware the goal count isn’t as high as we want, conceding isn’t as bad.

“The middle is up for debate but both boxes is the most important thing. That’s the focus. There’s no point being worried about it.”

Defenders Michael Keane, with whom Dyche worked at Burnley, and Ben Godfrey are edging closer to fitness from knee injuries but midfielder James Garner is still some time away from recovering from a back problem.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
CR0040962 Reporter Name Daniel McKay Location Aberdeen Sheriff Court Story - Court Picture shows - Ronald Singer Wed February 2023 Image: DC Thomson
Pensioner claims he accidentally downloaded indecent image while trying to watch World War 2…
2
Sandy and Christine Nicol at their lodge. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
‘We just want our money back,’ say caravan owners facing eviction
3
Spey Bay Golf Course is at the mouth of the River Spey. Image: Supplied
Moray golf course with links to former prime minister on market for £750,000
4
An HGV tipped onto its side on the B9104 Fochabers to Spey Bay Road. Image: Jasperimage
In pictures: Specialist operation after lorry crashes to its side in Moray after ‘clipping…
5
garden centre cocaine curry
Garden centre near Elgin sparks outrage with ‘cocaine curry’ post on social media
6
Kara Scott and Willi Zellweger have asked customers at their Catch 79 restaurant to pay in cash. Image: Brian Smith
A Lossiemouth seafood restaurant wants its customers to pay in cash – should you?
7
Stewart Murray was found guilty of carrying out a sex act in the female toilets of Dunelm in Aberdeen. Image: DC Thomson.
Serial sex offender carried out indecent act in women’s toilets of Dunelm
8
The Dutch Mill marquee row will go before a council meeting
Council planners say Dutch Mill marquee must go as ‘unacceptable’ visual impact is more…
9
Andrew Innes denies murdering Bennylyn and Jellica Burke.
Troon Avenue killer admits second child could have died if police had not arrived
10
CR0040962 Reporter Name Daniel McKay Location Aberdeen Sheriff Court Story - Court Picture shows - Lewis Smith Wed February 2023 Image: DC Thomson
Drink-driver caught by police as he parked in his driveway

More from Press and Journal

Rag 'n' Bone Man onstage singing
Rag'n'Bone Man to headline outdoor gig in Inverness this summer
ScotRail services
Kyle of Lochalsh train line reopens following landslip but delays continue
Repsol Sinopec's Auk A platform, around 155 miles of Aberdeen, in the North Sea.
‘Dangerous and damaging’: Repsol slammed for six-ton oil spill in North Sea protected area
Police say they appreciate every bit of information handed to them. Image: Shutterstock.
Oban Community Council demands local phoneline to police as 101 'not working' to report…
Culter's Nikolas Wozniac celebrates with No 10 Liam Brady Todd. Image: Kami Thomson/ DC Thomson.
Junior football: Premier League leaders Culter welcome Maud to Crombie Park
Do you think you should keep all of your books or clear them out regularly? (Image: Africa Studio/Shutterstock)
Erica Munro: A big book clear-out is good for the soul
New Everton manager Sean Dyche quizzed his players on what has been going wrong this season (Richard Sellers/PA)
Rugby: Ellon hoping for a favour as Dunfermline close in on Caley Division One…
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Neighbour row over parking spaces Picture shows; Dulaig Court, Grantown on Spey. N/a. Supplied by Google Street View Date; Unknown
Axe threat neighbour fined and ordered to surrender Viking weapon
VOrkney Ferries Task Force
Council optimism after eleventh-hour Orkney ferries taskforce meeting
The Highland League Weekly Friday preview for February 3 is available to watch now.
WATCH: Highland League Weekly Friday preview February 3 - completely free to view!

Editor's Picks

Most Commented