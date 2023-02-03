Talking points ahead of Wales’ Six Nations opener with Ireland in Cardiff

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Talking points ahead of Wales’ Six Nations opener with Ireland in Cardiff

By Press Association
February 3, 2023, 9:03 am
Wales captain Ken Owens will lead his team against Johnny Sexton’s Ireland in the Six Nations (John Walton/PA)
Wales captain Ken Owens will lead his team against Johnny Sexton's Ireland in the Six Nations (John Walton/PA)

The 2023 Guinness Six Nations Championship kicks off in Cardiff on Saturday when Wales host Ireland.

It promises to be a fascinating encounter, with Warren Gatland beginning his second spell as Wales head coach and Ireland arriving in the Welsh capital following a year that saw them rise to world rugby’s summit.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the main talking points.

Can Ireland embrace expectation?

Ireland will arrive at the Principality Stadium as the world-ranked number-one team – a status they achieved last year following two stunning away victories over New Zealand, consolidated by autumn wins against South Africa and Australia. With that, though, comes increased pressure and expectation as Andy Farrell’s side find themselves billed as Six Nations title favourites. Their last success in the competition on Welsh soil came 10 years ago, so Ireland know the degree of difficulty that awaits them, but they currently look capable of overcoming any challenge.

Warren Gatland’s Midas touch

Wales head coach Warren Gatland
Warren Gatland has returned for a second stint as Wales head coach (David Davies/PA)

Wales enjoyed a golden era when Gatland was head coach between 2008 and 2019, highlighted by four Six Nations titles, three Grand Slams and two World Cup semi-finals. The New Zealander is now back for more, replacing Wayne Pivac following a miserable 12 months when Wales won just three Tests and suffered humiliating home defeats against Italy and Georgia. The form-guide suggests an Ireland victory, but it is also enticingly set up for Gatland and his players to put such a script through the shredder. The game and occasion is right up his street.

Battle of the magnificent sevens

Key individual contests will be littered around the Principality Stadium pitch on Saturday, but none catch the eye more than the battle between rival openside flankers Justin Tipuric and Josh van der Flier. Wales star Tipuric wins his 90th cap and it is more than 11 years since he first played Test rugby, with that priceless experience allied to a consistency of performance that few players can match at the highest level. Current world player of the year Van der Flier – he is only the third Irishman to achieve that feat after Keith Wood and Johnny Sexton – offers similarly indispensable qualities, and like Tipuric, his form rarely dips. They are players of the finest calibre.

Start of the end for Sexton?

Ireland captain Johnny Sexton
Johnny Sexton remains an immense performer for Ireland (Brian Lawless/PA)

Ireland captain Johnny Sexton begins potentially the final year of his glittering career by going up against the man responsible for one of his biggest disappointments. The 37-year-old, who is expected to retire following the autumn World Cup in France, was devastated to be overlooked by Gatland for the 2021 British and Irish Lions tour of South Africa. Sexton insists he does not hold a grudge regarding that painful snub, nor feel under pressure to prove a point. He has subsequently been in fine form and is arguably more important than ever to his country.

Ospreys to help Wales soar?

There is a degree of symmetry, provided by the Ospreys, between Gatland’s first game as Wales head coach 15 years ago and Saturday’s encounter that kicks off his second stint at the helm. Gatland picked 13 Ospreys – the only exceptions were Scarlets wing Mark Jones and Cardiff flanker Martyn Williams – for Wales’ victorious 2008 Six Nations opener against England, and he has chosen eight in his starting XV this time around with combinations key through both centres, props, locks and flankers. Ospreys are fresh from notable victories over French champions Montpellier and English champions Leicester, so confidence is high. It could prove another selection master-stroke.

