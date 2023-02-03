Paul Hanlon confident Hibernian can cope without Rocky Bushiri and Ryan Porteous

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Paul Hanlon confident Hibernian can cope without Rocky Bushiri and Ryan Porteous

By Press Association
February 3, 2023, 1:31 pm
Paul Hanlon feels Hibs are moving in the right direction (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Paul Hanlon feels Hibs are moving in the right direction (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Paul Hanlon is confident Hibernian have the required defensive options to deal with the loss of Rocky Bushiri to injury and the sale of Ryan Porteous to Watford.

The pair were key members of the team in the first half of the season but events in recent weeks have left Hanlon as the only established senior centre-back available to manager Lee Johnson.

The long-serving 33-year-old has struck up a partnership with on-loan Manchester United 19-year-old Will Fish in the last two games against Aberdeen and Ross County, while 20-year-old CJ Egan-Riley was recruited on loan from Burnley to provide additional cover earlier this week.

Johnson is still keen to add another centre-back, with former Hamilton and Aberdeen defender Mikey Devlin currently on trial.

Hanlon is optimistic about how Fish – who had a tough debut against Hearts a month ago when fielded at right-back – has handled his first games for the club in his natural position.

“Centre-back is the main area of the park where having a partner is really important but it’s the nature of the game that players leave and players get injured, so it can chop and change,” said Hanlon.

“It’s about being adaptable and getting an understanding as quickly as possible. The last couple of games me and Will have done well together so hopefully we can build on that.

“If we got the decision at Ross County (when County equalised despite Hibs goalkeeper David Marshall appearing to be impeded by an opponent), we could have had two clean sheets.

“Will’s got all the potential in the world. He’s an honest, determined lad who really wants to learn. When you’re talking to him, he’s always listening and adjusting his position and he’s the same when he’s covering me.

“He’s got good pace. Physically for his age he’s brilliant and he can use the ball well. He comes from a good academy and he’s got all the potential to go far.

“It’s early days in the partnership but it’s been good so far. I just wish we had the two clean sheets to show for it.”

Egan-Riley made his debut as a 78th-minute substitute in Tuesday’s 1-1 draw at County and Hanlon can see why manager Johnson is so excited about having the former Manchester City youngster on board.

“I’ve not seen so much of CJ but he came on at Ross County and possibly within his first minute on the pitch he got a last-ditch foot on a ball which would have had them through on goal,” he said. “It was a good start for him.

“It was also a tough start because Ross County away is a long trip and we had the wind as well so he had to deal with a lot on his debut and he dealt with it well.

“I’m sure, having been at Man City, when the game’s a bit calmer he will be brilliant in possession. He looks a good signing.”

After a damaging run of 10 defeats in 14 matches, Hanlon feels his team are starting to turn the corner after their 6-0 win over Aberdeen and their draw in Dingwall over the last week.

“I think – deservedly – we’ve taken a bit of a battering sometimes from all angles when we’ve not performed well but I feel like we’re rejuvenated now and we’re all together, working hard,” he said. “Looking at our stats from the last couple of games, the running distances are through the roof.

“We’ve brought in good characters, especially Jimmy Jeggo who has come in and made a big difference. He’s a really positive guy, a good team player. I’m sure we’ll go from strength to strength.”

