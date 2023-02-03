UK Athletics urges government to change legislation on transgender athletes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
UK Athletics urges government to change legislation on transgender athletes

By Press Association
February 3, 2023, 2:19 pm
UKA has been in discussions with government ministers. (Martin Rickett/PA)
UKA has been in discussions with government ministers. (Martin Rickett/PA)

UK Athletics wants the government to change legislation surrounding transgender athletes.

The governing body wants to have the ability to ensure the women’s category can be lawfully reserved for female-born competitors amid the ongoing transgender debate.

World Athletics has proposed to continue to allow transgender women to compete in female international track and field events. A consultation process is under way with member federations, who will vote in March.

World Athletics’ preferred option is to tighten the sport’s eligibility rules, yet still use testosterone limits as the basis for inclusion.

UKA, which has a Transgender Project Group to make recommendations, does not agree with the use of testosterone suppression for transgender women.

Instead, it would like to reserve the female category for those who were female at birth, but does not believe the ‘sporting exemption’ introduced in the Equalities Act of 2010 allows them to lawfully exclude transwomen in possession of a Gender Recognition Certificate from competing.

Chair Ian Beattie said: “Certainly there has been correspondence with senior ministers, and so on, on this area. I think, ultimately, we’re very keen we all recognise what we’ve got responsibility for – and the government are the only ones who can change legislation.

“That’s where we would look for that focus to be set. Certainly I think they’re sympathetic to the approach that we want to take. That has been the feedback that we’ve had.

“It’s the Gender Recognition Act 2004 and Equalities Act 2010. It’s specifically the Gender Recognition Act 2004 which states that people with gender recognition certificates have to be treated as female for all purposes. And there’s not an exemption for that for sporting purposes.

“It’s fair to say that if we didn’t get a legal change, it would be very difficult for us to go ahead with this policy.”

Eilish McColgan
Eilish McColgan has questioned World Athletics proposals to continue allowing transgender women to compete in female events (Mike Egerton/PA)

UKA would welcome an open category, which would replace the current male category and be open to athletes of all sexes.

Commonwealth Games 10,000m champion Eilish McColgan has questioned World Athletics’ plans, saying “even if there’s a one per cent advantage then it’s too much of an advantage”, and Beattie welcomes athletes’ input.

“Yes, we do. I think people do have views, as long as the discussions are done within a spirit of respect, it’s really useful to get these views,” he said.

“The language is very important, there’s contentious views on both sides but, as a board, we know what our athletes think. So yes, I do welcome that.

“We’ve spoken to a number of other interest groups. It’s important that we are aware of all these views.”

