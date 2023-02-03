Obsession with Kyle Lafferty has to end, says Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Obsession with Kyle Lafferty has to end, says Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes

By Press Association
February 3, 2023, 2:51 pm
Obsession with Kyle Lafferty has to end says Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes (Steve Welsh/PA)
Obsession with Kyle Lafferty has to end says Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes (Steve Welsh/PA)

Kilmarnock boss Derek McInnes insists the “obsession” with Kyle Lafferty has to be over as he gets on with life without the Northern Ireland international.

The 35-year-old striker made a surprise exit from the Rugby Park club on transfer deadline day.

Lafferty had recently returned from a 10-game ban imposed by the Scottish Football Association for making a sectarian comment on a night out, which was filmed and uploaded on social media.

The former Rangers, Burnley and Sunderland attacker was later followed out of the club by attacker Oli Shaw, who was sold to Barnsley for an undisclosed fee, leaving Killie short of attacking options.

Ahead of the trip to Livingston on Saturday, McInnes said: “It was between the club and Kyle, I have said that enough. It wasn’t something we were anticipating.

“We were trying to get one or two in, I wasn’t expecting anyone to leave so the timing of that as a manager is disappointing.

“But I respect what’s happened, the decision has been made and we move on.

“There can’t be – I think there is this obsession with Kyle Lafferty, listen, it is done.

“He had a 10-game ban so we didn’t really have his services a lot of the time this season anyway and we now need to continue.

“I wish Kyle well, I really like him, I am really fond of him and I will continue to keep in touch with him but his career is with someone else and I need to focus on Kilmarnock and the challenges we’ve got.”

McInnes explained Shaw’s sale had already been signed off before news of Lafferty’s departure emerged.

He said: “In the context, I wouldn’t have allowed Oli Shaw to go to Barnsley last week. It wasn’t announced until Monday at the request of Barnsley.

“So it looked a bit strange and supporters can maybe raise their expectations, seeing Kyle and Oli leaving, thinking there must be something coming in. That is natural to think that.

“The Kyle thing was unfortunate, the timing of it all, and we move on from it.

“Oli could have signed a pre-contract with another club and seen his contract out.

“But it was a good opportunity for Oli as he hadn’t really been playing regularly. It was something he was keen on and it allowed us to bring some money in but if we had known what was happening beyond that, we wouldn’t have done that deal.”

McInnes brought in 18-year-old Liverpool left-back Luke Chambers on loan on Monday and he made his debut in the 1-0 win over Dundee United on Wednesday where he set up Danny Armstrong for the winner.

Chambers was initially reluctant to leave his “comfort zone” of under-21s football but took the plunge with the backing of Scotland skipper and Kop team-mate Andy Robertson.

He said: “I spoke to Robbo. I train with the first team quite a lot so I look up to him. He is one of the best left-backs in the last five years.

“He has been a role model to me and with what he has done, all I can do is look up to him and try to learn as much as I can.

“He gave me a ring and told me to get as much experience as I can out of it, enjoy winning three points and getting a clean sheet and where three points actually mean something to you and playing in front of the fans, and when you go away the away fans giving you stick. He said it will be a good experience for me.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
M&Co have called in administrators leaving stores across the north, including Inverness, at risk of closure. Image: Google Street View.
Fashion retailer M&Co announces closure of all UK stores axing nearly 2,000 jobs
2
Brook Taverner Inverness shop front
Where have all the staff gone? Brook Taverner struggles to recruit for Inverness and…
3
Lewis Smith Wed February 2023 Image: DC Thomson
Drink-driver caught by police as he parked in his driveway
4
To go with story by Keith Findlay. small business focus Picture shows; Ian Parfitt, owner, Swim Whisperer in Moray. Lossiemouth. Supplied by DCT Media Date; 26/01/2023
Swim ‘whisperer’ Ian Parfitt plunged into business after moving to Moray
5
Josh Anderson being taken away from Elgin Sheriff Court
Domestic abuser warned he must rethink attitude after threats to girlfriend
6
Janey Godley is heading for Inverness and Aberdeen with her Not Dead Yet Tour. Image: Supplied by Janey Godley
Laughter, love and snottery greetin’ on Janey Godley’s final tour to Inverness and Aberdeen
7
garden centre cocaine curry
Garden centre near Elgin sparks outrage with ‘cocaine curry’ post on social media
8
CR0040962 Reporter Name Daniel McKay Location Aberdeen Sheriff Court Story - Court Picture shows - Ryan Craib Wed February 2023 Image: DC Thomson
‘There will be murder’: Jealous man called ex 57 times in one hour after…
9
Spey Bay Golf Course is at the mouth of the River Spey. Image: Supplied
Moray golf course with links to former prime minister on market for £750,000
10
Sandy and Christine Nicol at their lodge. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
‘We just want our money back,’ say caravan owners facing eviction

More from Press and Journal

Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos and Ross County defender Alex Iacovitti in action. Image: Alan Harvey/SNS Group
Rangers 2-1 Ross County - The Verdict: Player ratings, talking points and star man…
Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Images: Rob Casey/SNS Group
Malky Mackay encouraged by Ross County's display in narrow league loss away to Rangers
Billy Dodds. Image: SNS
Billy Dodds bemoans loss of soft goals as Caley Thistle forced to come from…
Ethan Cairns celebrates netting against Morton. Image: SNS
Caley Thistle 2-2 Morton: The Verdict – Ratings, star man and talking points as…
Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski celebrates with Luis Lopes after scoring to make it 2-0 against Motherwell. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)
Aberdeen 3-1 Motherwell - The Verdict: Player ratings, talking points and star man as…
Keeping our gardening tools sharp and well oiled is essential.
GINGER GAIRDNER: A gardener's tools - and body - need caring for
Lord and Lady Robert Baden-powell Talking To The Brownies. Would they be pleased with Mary-Jane?
MARY-JANE DUNCAN: I was a Brownie, but I'd rather have been a Scout
4 February 2023. Buckie Thistle FC, Victoria Park, 9 Midmar Street, Buckie, Moray, Scotland, AB56 1PP. This is from the Breedon Highland League Match between Buckie Thistle FC and Brora Rangers FC. PICTURE CONTENT:- Buckie Jack Murray clears a Brora attack CREDIT:- JASPERIMAGE
Buckie come from behind to beat fellow title challengers Brora in thrilling clash
To go with story by Katrina Macarthur. SAYFC new junior development officer Picture shows; Fiona Swanson. Caithness. Supplied by Fiona Swanson Date; 02/02/2023
New appointments at SAYFC and NFUS
Union Square say they are working to ensure shoppers have a safe experience. Image: Chris Sumner / DC Thomson
Security dog used at Union Square following concerns of antisocial behaviour

Editor's Picks

Most Commented