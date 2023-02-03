Patrick Vieira remains bewildered by the lack of black managers in top jobs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Patrick Vieira remains bewildered by the lack of black managers in top jobs

By Press Association
February 3, 2023, 3:50 pm
Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira was named to the Football Black List on Thursday (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira acknowledged he remains bewildered by the lack of black managers in top jobs after landing on a list of the most influential black figures in the English game.

Vieira was on Thursday honoured alongside Bukayo Saka, Raheem Sterling, Marcus Rashford and Lianne Sanderson on this year’s Football Black List, with Vincent Kompany, who manages Championship leaders Burnley, also recognised for his impact.

While Kompany could join Vieira in the Premier League next season, former England boss Hope Powell’s October departure from Women’s Super League side Brighton left Vieira as the only black manager across the entire English top flight.

“It troubles me a lot,” said Vieira. “It’s difficult for me to get it and to understand it, and I think that just shows there is still a long way to go.”

Of his inclusion on the list, he added: “I think it’s always good to be recognised as a positive role model, I would say.”

The World Cup winner has two new midfielders at his disposal after the deadline-day additions of 20-year-old Frenchman Naouirou Ahamada, who signed a three-and-a-half year deal with the Eagles, and 23-year-old Albert Sambi Lokonga, who will be at Selhurst Park until the end of the season, from Vieira’s former club Arsenal.

Though their new boss downplayed his own pedigree as an enticing incentive when it comes to attracting new talent to Selhurst Park, he agreed he can have a unique role to play when it comes to developing young talent in his former position.

He said: “When we talk to players and we’re trying to recruit players, what we are really putting in front of them is the football club and what the football club can help them achieve.

“We are always talking about the facilities we have here, but the people that we have around to support those young players coming through because they need to be assisted, they need to be loved, and they need to have this kind of game programme to keep playing and we give them that opportunity.

“Of course when I’m talking with Ahamada, with the experience that I had in that position, you can relate it to me a little bit more because I can help him to grow, and I can anticipate some of the questions that he can ask himself, and that’s important, of course.”

Palace next travel to Old Trafford for another meeting with Manchester United, their 1-1 draw from mid-January likely still fresh in the memory of most of Vieira’s side thanks to Michael Olise’s stunning last-gasp equaliser, on Friday named the Premier League’s goal of the month.

They will be without talisman Wilfried Zaha, who is expected to miss several weeks after sustaining a hamstring injury against Newcastle.

While Vieira was delighted to finally have a potential selection headache on his hands in midfield, it may be some time before Ahamada gets his first start as he adjusts to the Premier League.

Vieira said: “We will see how it goes in training and we have to give him this time to adapt to the system that we play, and for him to understand what I want from him. We have to introduce him slowly, but he will get there.”

