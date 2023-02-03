Toby Sibbick confident Hearts will bounce back from Rangers defeat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Toby Sibbick confident Hearts will bounce back from Rangers defeat

By Press Association
February 3, 2023, 4:23 pm
Toby Sibbick expects Hearts to bounce back from the defeat to Rangers (Steve Welsh/PA)
Toby Sibbick expects Hearts to bounce back from the defeat to Rangers (Steve Welsh/PA)

Toby Sibbick is confident Wednesday’s chastening defeat by Rangers will not disrupt Hearts’ momentum.

The Jambos were unbeaten in 10 matches before losing 3-0 at home to the Ibrox men in midweek.

Defender Sibbick expects a positive response at home to Dundee United on Saturday as his team bid to pull away from their rivals in the battle for third place in the cinch Premiership.

“It’s still pretty positive,” said the Englishman when asked about the mood in the Hearts dressing room. “We didn’t get the result or performance we wanted on Wednesday but we were on a great run – 10 games unbeaten – so we’re just looking to start another run and increase the gap from third to fourth.

“We know we’ve got the quality to really be aggressive and get on the front foot, we’ve done it plenty of times this season, but unfortunately on Wednesday we just couldn’t get going.

“I just felt we couldn’t get near them for whatever reason. We just weren’t up to the standards we’ve set in the last few weeks but sometimes that happens.

“It’s about how we bounce back. That game’s done now, it’s in the past, we’re looking to the future and picking up more points. We’re very determined to go on another long run.”

Sibbick expects a competitive game against a Dundee United side who are joint bottom of the table.

“We’ll both have different goals,” he said. “They’ll want a win to break away from the bottom four and we need a win to get away from fourth place.

“I think you’ll see both teams really trying to get the three points so it should be an entertaining game. They gave us a tough game just before Christmas. They’re a physical team.

“I’ve played against (United striker) Steven Fletcher a few times down south in the Championship. He’s obviously a very experienced striker who has played at a good level. He’s a good aerial threat so it will be a tough match.”

Sibbick scored his first goal for Hearts a fortnight ago when he surged from his own half to net against Hibernian in the Scottish Cup and the centre-back also got forward at every opportunity when he was moved to right-back in the second half of Wednesday’s game against Rangers.

“When I first joined Barnsley and at Wimbledon I was more of a right-back, right-wing-back, so I do know when to get forward,” he said of his recent enthusiasm to join attacks.

“I’ll go forward if the time’s right, it’s something I like doing and something the gaffer wants his outside centre-backs to do. It’s definitely something to add to my game.

“I enjoyed playing right-back on Wednesday, I found it quite comfortable because I’m used to that position. I hadn’t played there for a long time but if I’m needed to play there I’m willing to fill in.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
M&Co have called in administrators leaving stores across the north, including Inverness, at risk of closure. Image: Google Street View.
Fashion retailer M&Co announces closure of all UK stores axing nearly 2,000 jobs
2
Brook Taverner Inverness shop front
Where have all the staff gone? Brook Taverner struggles to recruit for Inverness and…
3
Lewis Smith Wed February 2023 Image: DC Thomson
Drink-driver caught by police as he parked in his driveway
4
To go with story by Keith Findlay. small business focus Picture shows; Ian Parfitt, owner, Swim Whisperer in Moray. Lossiemouth. Supplied by DCT Media Date; 26/01/2023
Swim ‘whisperer’ Ian Parfitt plunged into business after moving to Moray
5
Josh Anderson being taken away from Elgin Sheriff Court
Domestic abuser warned he must rethink attitude after threats to girlfriend
6
Janey Godley is heading for Inverness and Aberdeen with her Not Dead Yet Tour. Image: Supplied by Janey Godley
Laughter, love and snottery greetin’ on Janey Godley’s final tour to Inverness and Aberdeen
7
garden centre cocaine curry
Garden centre near Elgin sparks outrage with ‘cocaine curry’ post on social media
8
CR0040962 Reporter Name Daniel McKay Location Aberdeen Sheriff Court Story - Court Picture shows - Ryan Craib Wed February 2023 Image: DC Thomson
‘There will be murder’: Jealous man called ex 57 times in one hour after…
9
Spey Bay Golf Course is at the mouth of the River Spey. Image: Supplied
Moray golf course with links to former prime minister on market for £750,000
10
Sandy and Christine Nicol at their lodge. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
‘We just want our money back,’ say caravan owners facing eviction

More from Press and Journal

Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos and Ross County defender Alex Iacovitti in action. Image: Alan Harvey/SNS Group
Rangers 2-1 Ross County - The Verdict: Player ratings, talking points and star man…
Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Images: Rob Casey/SNS Group
Malky Mackay encouraged by Ross County's display in narrow league loss away to Rangers
Billy Dodds. Image: SNS
Billy Dodds bemoans loss of soft goals as Caley Thistle forced to come from…
Ethan Cairns celebrates netting against Morton. Image: SNS
Caley Thistle 2-2 Morton: The Verdict – Ratings, star man and talking points as…
Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski celebrates with Luis Lopes after scoring to make it 2-0 against Motherwell. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)
Aberdeen 3-1 Motherwell - The Verdict: Player ratings, talking points and star man as…
Keeping our gardening tools sharp and well oiled is essential.
GINGER GAIRDNER: A gardener's tools - and body - need caring for
Lord and Lady Robert Baden-powell Talking To The Brownies. Would they be pleased with Mary-Jane?
MARY-JANE DUNCAN: I was a Brownie, but I'd rather have been a Scout
4 February 2023. Buckie Thistle FC, Victoria Park, 9 Midmar Street, Buckie, Moray, Scotland, AB56 1PP. This is from the Breedon Highland League Match between Buckie Thistle FC and Brora Rangers FC. PICTURE CONTENT:- Buckie Jack Murray clears a Brora attack CREDIT:- JASPERIMAGE
Buckie come from behind to beat fellow title challengers Brora in thrilling clash
To go with story by Katrina Macarthur. SAYFC new junior development officer Picture shows; Fiona Swanson. Caithness. Supplied by Fiona Swanson Date; 02/02/2023
New appointments at SAYFC and NFUS
Union Square say they are working to ensure shoppers have a safe experience. Image: Chris Sumner / DC Thomson
Security dog used at Union Square following concerns of antisocial behaviour

Editor's Picks

Most Commented