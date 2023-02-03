Erik ten Hag urging Man Utd players to keep focus amid Mason Greenwood situation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Erik ten Hag urging Man Utd players to keep focus amid Mason Greenwood situation

By Press Association
February 3, 2023, 10:32 pm
Erik ten Hag has worked hard to change the culture at Manchester United (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Erik ten Hag has worked hard to change the culture at Manchester United (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Erik ten Hag has told his Manchester United players they cannot lose focus on their football after Thursday’s announcement that all criminal charges against Mason Greenwood have been dropped.

Greenwood, 21, had been facing charges including attempted rape and assault but the Crown Prosecution Service said the case had been discontinued as “the withdrawal of key witnesses and new material that came to light meant there was no longer a realistic prospect of conviction”.

On Friday Ten Hag declined to comment on Greenwood’s case directly, instead referring to a United statement which said “the club will now conduct its own process before determining next steps” regarding the academy product, who has been suspended from playing and training since January 2022.

Mason Greenwood court case
Mason Greenwood has seen all criminal charges against him dropped but is now the subject of an internal investigation at United (Paul Currie/PA)

Ten Hag has worked hard to change the culture at United since he arrived in the summer, removing distractions and instilling greater discipline, and he is determined to maintain the same approach.

“It’s really important but sometimes you get issues,” he said. “Then as a club and team you have to deal with it. We have standards and values. We have to live along those high standards and values and that gives a base if you have a good culture and spirit.”

Ten Hag was able to remove one big distraction with the exit of the unhappy Cristiano Ronaldo last year, and United’s form since the World Cup – 10 wins from 12 matches – offers its own verdict on how the team has responded.

Manchester United v Newcastle United – Premier League – Old Trafford
The exit of Cristiano Ronaldo strengthened Erik ten Hag’s authority (Martin Rickett/PA)

“That’s our job, not to get distracted by anything,” Ten Hag added. “We are human beings and sometimes there are issues, we are not like robots, but we have to focus on our job.

“We have so many games so we don’t have time to get distracted by anything. It’s not easy but that is our job.”

United used Tuesday’s transfer deadline day to bring in Bayern Munich midfielder Marcel Sabitzer on loan – providing cover following long-term injuries to Christian Eriksen and Donny van de Beek, as well as a shorter-term issue for Scott McTominay.

Sabitzer followed loan deals for Burnley striker Wout Weghorst and Palace goalkeeper Jack Butland, ineligible for Saturday’s match against his parent club, as United used the window to address short-term problems.

It was a relatively conservative approach compared to some of United’s rivals in the battle for top-four places, but Ten Hag believes he has the required depth in his squad.

“We construct a squad and also invested in the summer,” he said. “From that point on it’s about developing a team and that has to come on the training ground and come in the matches that you develop your team…

“Of course we need players to cover that because there is a limit on every player but I think we have a depth in our squad. Maybe not that far as other teams but that also has something to do with your approach to it and how you do your load management. If you do that right, I think we can go far.”

Nottingham Forest v Manchester United – Carabao Cup – Semi Final – First Leg – City Ground
Casemiro has established himself as the key cog in Manchester United’s midfield (Mike Egerton/PA)

When it comes to load management, injuries in midfield mean there is little prospect of a rest for Casemiro, who has started 21 of United’s last 24 matches and only missed one entirely when he was suspended for the trip to Arsenal.

Asked if there was a risk of burn out, Ten Hag said: “It is (a risk) for every player and Bruno (Fernandes) is also playing every game.

“Those players are capable of it and that’s why they are so good. You can always rely on them as a club and that’s why they have won so many trophies.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
The Dutch Mill marquee row will go before a council meeting
Council planners say Dutch Mill marquee must go as ‘unacceptable’ visual impact is more…
4
2
The A96 has been closed due to the accident.
Woman, 55, taken to hospital following two-car crash near Insch
3
CR0040962 Reporter Name Daniel McKay Location Aberdeen Sheriff Court Story - Court Picture shows - Ryan Craib Wed February 2023 Image: DC Thomson
‘There will be murder’: Jealous man called ex 57 times in one hour after…
4
An HGV tipped onto its side on the B9104 Fochabers to Spey Bay Road. Image: Jasperimage
In pictures: Specialist operation after lorry crashes to its side in Moray after ‘clipping…
5
To go with story by Karla Sinclair. How Jack Duncan became head chef of The Fife Arms Hotel in Turriff - and he's only 19 Picture shows; Jack Duncan. Aberdeen. Supplied by Design Date; Unknown
How Jack Duncan became head chef of The Fife Arms Hotel in Turriff –…
6
Mirel Trusca was on the register for support workers in adult care.
Inverness carer issued with warning after domestic abuse conviction reveals he kicked woman in…
7
Spey Bay Golf Course is at the mouth of the River Spey. Image: Supplied
Moray golf course with links to former prime minister on market for £750,000
8
Girwood Anderson pleaded guilty to sexual assault at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.
Man propositioned and sexually assaulted dog walker after pet ran into home
9
To go with story by Keith Findlay. Burness Paull moving into Marischal Square Picture shows; l-r Bob Ruddiman, partner and head of energy, Burness Paull, Aberdeen City Council finance and resources convener Alex McLellan and Tricia Walker, partner, Burness Paull. Aberdeen. Supplied by Aberdeen City Council Date; 31/01/2023
Exclusive: Burness Paull is latest big firm moving into Marischal Square in Aberdeen
10
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Philip Mitchell and William Curtis have been convicted at the High Court in Glasgow Picture shows; Philip Mitchell and William Curtis. N/A. Supplied by DC Thomson / Duncan Brown Date; Unknown
Friends guilty of assault and abduction of sheriff during bizarre ‘citizen’s arrest’

More from Press and Journal

Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley 'doesn't get the vibe' squad confidence is low
New Aberdeen signing Angus MacDonald makes his debut in the 3-1 loss to St Mirren. Image: Shutterstock
'Getting this club back into the European places' is the aim for Aberdeen's new…
There were no fans at Twickenham when Scotland won 11-6 two years ago.
Six Nations: Jamie Ritchie relishing a full Twickenham at last as Scots start 2023…
The meeting will be held at Tillydrone Community Centre from 10am on Saturday. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Activist group holding meeting on cost-of-living crisis in Tillydrone
Award-winning reporters Stuart Findlay and Donna MacAllister with Press and Journal editor Frank O'Donnell. Image: DC Thomson.
P&J reporters celebrated at Highlands and Islands Media Awards
Ross McCrorie (2) of Aberdeen is shown a red card after a VAR check against St Mirren. Image: Shutterstock
Aberdeen midfielder Ross McCrorie loses red card appeal
Kemnay breakfast and after school club
Aberdeenshire breakfast club on brink of collapse due to 'crippling' £12,000 council charges
Potholes on Milton Village where Stagecoach said they weren't coming to
Stagecoach Highland insists sign slamming poor road conditions in Ross-shire village was put up…
Newtonmore Shinty Club has said dog walkers will be banned if they don't start picking up after their dogs. Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO/Shutterstock.
'Final warning': Newtonmore Camanachd Club draw line in sand with foul dog owners
Aboyne Swimming Pool
Aboyne swimming pool repairs to last until Easter holidays

Editor's Picks

Most Commented