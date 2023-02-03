Antonio Conte will be involved in Tottenham team selection against Man City

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Antonio Conte will be involved in Tottenham team selection against Man City

By Press Association
February 3, 2023, 10:33 pm
Antonio Conte will be involved in team selection for Tottenham’s match with Manchester City (Tim Goode/PA)
Antonio Conte will be involved in team selection for Tottenham’s match with Manchester City (Tim Goode/PA)

Antonio Conte will be involved in team selection for Tottenham’s fixture with Manchester City and has been watching training back despite recovering from surgery on Wednesday.

The Spurs boss is currently in Italy after he was forced to have his gallballder removed having been diagnosed with cholecystitis.

Conte was on the touchline during Saturday’s 3-0 win at Preston, but was not his usual animated self and severe abdominal pain forced him to have surgery in his home country this week.

Assistant Cristian Stellini admitted on Friday doctors will make the final decision on whether or not Conte can attend Sunday’s clash with Manchester City but regardless the Italian will still have an impact on the Premier League fixture.

“We will do selection together,” Stellini revealed.

“Yeah, because Antonio is not here to feel the training and everything so I will explain it to him and we will decide it together.

“We record the training so he can watch the training and analyse the training but only after.

“I have a special relationship with the players because I am an assistant, so I can use that special relationship with them to force them to give their best.

“This is the kind of coach I can be for the next week and the next game.

“I cannot change myself because I am in charge.”

If Conte is not present on the touchline, Stellini and the rest of the coaching staff will be confronted with a similar challenge to what they experienced away to Marseille in November.

It was Stellini and first-team coach Ryan Mason largely tasked with leading the team in the absence of the suspended Conte, who watched from the stand as Tottenham recovered from a half-time deficit to win 2-1 and progress into the Champions League knock-out stages.

Stellini again expects to lean heavily on former Spurs player Mason, a veteran of seven matches in charge of his boyhood club during the 2020-21 campaign.

“It was a great experience and we want to live the same experience,” Stellini said of the Marseille win.

“But I was not alone in that moment. I had Ryan Mason next to me and I have Ryan also with me now.

“He’s very important for the team, very important for me and he’s very important for the club so I’m not alone. I have all the staff with me.”

Despite Spurs’ impressive record against champions City, Stellini warned Pep Guardiola’s side could be a wounded animal given they have lost three of their last five matches in all competitions.

“You have to be perfect if you want the possibility to win this type of game against this type of team. You have to be perfect in their box and in our box,” he admitted.

“They are Manchester City and no different from the past. When a big beast has a problem, you have to be more worried because they react so we know it will be difficult but we feel we can do it.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
The Dutch Mill marquee row will go before a council meeting
Council planners say Dutch Mill marquee must go as ‘unacceptable’ visual impact is more…
4
2
The A96 has been closed due to the accident.
Woman, 55, taken to hospital following two-car crash near Insch
3
CR0040962 Reporter Name Daniel McKay Location Aberdeen Sheriff Court Story - Court Picture shows - Ryan Craib Wed February 2023 Image: DC Thomson
‘There will be murder’: Jealous man called ex 57 times in one hour after…
4
An HGV tipped onto its side on the B9104 Fochabers to Spey Bay Road. Image: Jasperimage
In pictures: Specialist operation after lorry crashes to its side in Moray after ‘clipping…
5
To go with story by Karla Sinclair. How Jack Duncan became head chef of The Fife Arms Hotel in Turriff - and he's only 19 Picture shows; Jack Duncan. Aberdeen. Supplied by Design Date; Unknown
How Jack Duncan became head chef of The Fife Arms Hotel in Turriff –…
6
Mirel Trusca was on the register for support workers in adult care.
Inverness carer issued with warning after domestic abuse conviction reveals he kicked woman in…
7
Spey Bay Golf Course is at the mouth of the River Spey. Image: Supplied
Moray golf course with links to former prime minister on market for £750,000
8
Girwood Anderson pleaded guilty to sexual assault at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.
Man propositioned and sexually assaulted dog walker after pet ran into home
9
To go with story by Keith Findlay. Burness Paull moving into Marischal Square Picture shows; l-r Bob Ruddiman, partner and head of energy, Burness Paull, Aberdeen City Council finance and resources convener Alex McLellan and Tricia Walker, partner, Burness Paull. Aberdeen. Supplied by Aberdeen City Council Date; 31/01/2023
Exclusive: Burness Paull is latest big firm moving into Marischal Square in Aberdeen
10
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Philip Mitchell and William Curtis have been convicted at the High Court in Glasgow Picture shows; Philip Mitchell and William Curtis. N/A. Supplied by DC Thomson / Duncan Brown Date; Unknown
Friends guilty of assault and abduction of sheriff during bizarre ‘citizen’s arrest’

More from Press and Journal

Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley 'doesn't get the vibe' squad confidence is low
New Aberdeen signing Angus MacDonald makes his debut in the 3-1 loss to St Mirren. Image: Shutterstock
'Getting this club back into the European places' is the aim for Aberdeen's new…
There were no fans at Twickenham when Scotland won 11-6 two years ago.
Six Nations: Jamie Ritchie relishing a full Twickenham at last as Scots start 2023…
The meeting will be held at Tillydrone Community Centre from 10am on Saturday. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Activist group holding meeting on cost-of-living crisis in Tillydrone
Award-winning reporters Stuart Findlay and Donna MacAllister with Press and Journal editor Frank O'Donnell. Image: DC Thomson.
P&J reporters celebrated at Highlands and Islands Media Awards
Ross McCrorie (2) of Aberdeen is shown a red card after a VAR check against St Mirren. Image: Shutterstock
Aberdeen midfielder Ross McCrorie loses red card appeal
Kemnay breakfast and after school club
Aberdeenshire breakfast club on brink of collapse due to 'crippling' £12,000 council charges
Potholes on Milton Village where Stagecoach said they weren't coming to
Stagecoach Highland insists sign slamming poor road conditions in Ross-shire village was put up…
Newtonmore Shinty Club has said dog walkers will be banned if they don't start picking up after their dogs. Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO/Shutterstock.
'Final warning': Newtonmore Camanachd Club draw line in sand with foul dog owners
Aboyne Swimming Pool
Aboyne swimming pool repairs to last until Easter holidays

Editor's Picks

Most Commented