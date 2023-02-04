PA sport trivia (04/02/23)

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

PA sport trivia (04/02/23)

By Press Association
February 4, 2023, 4:47 am
PA sport trivia (04/02/23)

PA SPORT BIRTHDAYS

Pirmin Zurbriggen (skiing) – Swiss former Olympic and world champion, born 1963.

Kevin Campbell (soccer) – former Arsenal and Everton striker, born 1970.

Bobbie Goulding (rugby league) – former Wigan, Widnes, St Helens and Great Britain half-back, born 1972.

Oscar De La Hoya (boxing) – 10-time world champion at six weights, born 1973.

Lee Pearson (Para equestrian) – 14-time Paralympic gold medallist for Great Britain, born 1974.

Mahmudullah (cricket) – Bangladesh all-rounder, born 1986.

Lucie Safarova (tennis) – Czech who reached the Wimbledon semi-finals in 2014 and the French Open final the following year, born 1987.

ON THIS DAY IN SPORT

1991: At Wellington in a drawn game against Sri Lanka, New Zealand’s Martin Crowe and Andrew Jones set what was then a highest-ever Test partnership of 467 for the third wicket in a total of 671 for four. Crowe was out off the last ball of the day for 299.

1991: The Rugby Football Union rejected a request by Wimbledon to play their home matches at Twickenham.

2002: Newcastle signed 18-year-old midfielder Jermaine Jenas from Nottingham Forest for £5million, then a British record fee for a teenager.

2003: The England and Wales Cricket Board formally asked the International Cricket Council to move England’s World Cup match in Zimbabwe to South Africa for “safety and security reasons”. The appeal was subsequently rejected, England refused to travel, with financial penalties for the ECB and Zimbabwe awarded the points, costing England a place in the Super Six stage.

2009: Wales coach John Toshack agreed a two-year extension to his contract, committing him to the role until the end of the 2012 European Championship campaign. He left the job by mutual consent in September 2010.

2012: Nottingham Forest owner Nigel Doughty was found dead at his home in Lincolnshire.

2013: The Baltimore Ravens won Super Bowl XLVII with a 34-31 victory over the San Francisco 49ers in New Orleans.

2014: Kevin Pietersen’s England career came to an end after the batter was omitted from the tour of the Caribbean and the ICC World Twenty20.

2016: Chris Ashton’s appeal against a 10-week suspension for making contact with an opponent’s eye during the European Champions Cup match between Saracens and Ulster was rejected, ruling him out of the Six Nations.

2018: Harry Kane scored his 100th Premier League goal from the penalty spot – having earlier missed another spot-kick – as Tottenham snatched a 2-2 draw with Liverpool at Anfield in stoppage time.

PA SPORT SELECTIVE TV LISTINGS

Today (Saturday, February 4)

FOOTBALL: Premier League, Everton v Arsenal – BT Sport 1 1130, Newcastle v West Ham – Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League 1700; WSL, Leicester v Manchester City – Sky Sports Premier League 1100; Championship, Norwich v Burnley – Sky Sports Football 1130 and Sky Sports Main Event 1200; Vanarama National League, Altrincham v Wrexham – BT Sport 1 1700; Serie A, Roma v Empoli – BT Sport 2 1715, Sassuolo v Atalanta – BT Sport 1 1930; Ligue 1, Troyes v Lyon – BT Sport 3 1800, Rennes v Lille – BT Sport 3 2000; Bundesliga, Borussia Monchengladbach v Schalke – Sky Sports Football 1720.

RUGBY UNION: Six Nations, Wales v Ireland – BBC One 1315, S4C 1330; England v Scotland – ITV 1600.

GOLF: DP World Tour, The Ras Al Khaimah Championship – Sky Sports Golf 0830; Ladies European Tour, The Kenya Ladies Open – Sky Sports Golf 1300; PGA Tour, The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am – Sky Sports Golf 1630, Sky Sports Main Event 2030.

CYCLING: Tour of Valencia – Eurosport 2 1515.

HORSE RACING: Live – ITV regions 1300.

SNOOKER: German Masters – Eurosport 1 1300 and 1900.

BASKETBALL: NBA, New Orleans Pelicans v LA Lakers – Sky Sports Mix and Sky Sports Arena 2300, Sky Sports Main Event 0000 (Sun), Golden State Warriors v Dallas Mavericks – Sky Sports Action and Sky Sports Main Event 0130 (Sun).

Tomorrow (Sunday, February 5)

FOOTBALL: Premier League, Nottingham Forest v Leeds – Sky Sports Premier League 1300, Sky Sports Main Event 1400, Tottenham v Manchester City – Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League 1600; WSL, Tottenham v Chelsea – BBC Two England 1215, West Ham v Arsenal – Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League 1930; cinch Premiership, St Johnstone v Celtic – Sky Sports Football 1100 and Sky Sports Main Event 1200; Serie A, Spezia v Napoli – BT Sport 1 1130, Torino v Udinese – BT Sport 1 1400, Fiorentina v Bologna – BT Sport 1 1700, Inter Milan v AC Milan – BT Sport 1 1945; Ligue 1, Clermont v Monaco – BT Sport 2 1200, Ajaccio v Nantes – BT Sport 2 1400, Brest v Lens – BT Sport 2 1600, Marseille v Nice – BT Sport 2 1930; Bundesliga, Stuttgart v Werder Bremen – Sky Sports Football 1420, Wolfsburg v Bayern Munch – Sky Sports Football 1630.

RUGBY UNION: Six Nations, Italy v France – ITV 1415.

GOLF: DP World Tour, The Ras Al Khaimah Championship – Sky Sports Golf and Sky Sports Main Event 0830; Ladies European Tour, The Kenya Ladies Open – Sky Sports Golf 1300; PGA Tour, The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am – Sky Sports Golf 1530, Sky Sports Main Event 2130.

CYCLING: Tour of Valencia – Eurosport 2 0945 and 1515.

HORSE RACING: Dublin Festival – ITV4 1310.

SNOOKER: German Masters – Eurosport 1 1300 and 1900.

GRIDIRON: NFL, Pro Bowl 2023 – Sky Sports NFL 2000.

BASKETBALL: NBA, Charlotte Hornets v Orlando Magic – Sky Sports Arena 1800, New York Knicks v Philadelphia 76ers – Sky Sports Arena 2300, Sky Sports Main Event 2330.

PA SPORT QUIZ
1. Who won the 2022 NBA MVP award?

2. Who did Manchester Thunder beat in the Grand Final to win the 2022 netball Super League?

3. Which team are top of the men’s rugby union rankings?

4. Where did Leeds sign Rodrigo from?

5. England will open their T20 Women’s World Cup campaign against which team?

6. How many Super Bowls did Tom Brady win throughout his career? A – Seven, B – Eight or C – Nine.

7. In Formula 1, where does the Australian Grand Prix take place?

8. What name have rugby league club Leigh Centurions changed to?

9. Cyclist Elinor Barker won gold at the 2016 Rio Olympics in which event?

10. Who finished second behind Beth Mead in the top goalscorer rankings at Euro 2022?

ANSWERS: 1. Nikola Jokic; 2. Loughborough Lightning; 3. Ireland; 4. Valencia; 5. West Indies; 6. A – Seven; 7. Melbourne; 8. Leigh Leopards; 9. Team pursuit; 10. Alexandra Popp.

