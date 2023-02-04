On this day in 2002: Jenas joins Newcastle for British-record fee for a teenager

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Jermaine Jenas signed for Newcastle from Nottingham Forest on this day in 2002, setting a new British-record fee for a teenager.

The England Under-19s captain completed his £5million move to St James’ Park, overseen by manager Bobby Robson.

“It’s a big club and the fans are very passionate about football,” Jenas, 18, said at the time.

Jermaine Jenas, left, in action for Newcastle (Owen Humphreys/PA)

“It’s a great place to be – I came to see the game on Saturday, and I think it’s the place to be and I’m very pleased to be here.”

Robson said at the time: “I bought this kid for the next manager. I see him as part of this club in the extreme long-term.

“He’s got good legs, he’s got energy and he’s got youth on his side. He’s not the finished article but I have a wonderful feel about him.

“I’m confident we will make him a first-class player in the long-term at Newcastle so we’ve bought a real steal.”