Motherwell strengthen their squad with capture of Calum Butcher

Motherwell have signed former Dundee United midfielder Calum Butcher on an 18-month contract.

The 31-year-old left Burton on transfer-deadline day after making 17 appearances this season, although his last game was on November 27.

Motherwell manager Steven Hammell stated his ninth January signing was a player they had been “monitoring closely”.

Hammell added on his club’s website: “It adds some depth to the middle of the park but more importantly, he’s a different type of midfielder to what we have at the minute.

“He’s tough, determined to make a difference and has plenty of knowledge on the league and the team.”

Butcher will not feature in the game against Aberdeen but could make his debut in next weekend’s Scottish Cup tie against Raith Rovers.