Cameron Norman and Calum Kavanagh earn Newport crucial win over 10-man Swindon

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Relegation-threatened Newport County secured a vital 2-1 home win over promotion-chasing Swindon Town, who played with 10 men for 75 minutes.

The straight red card shown to Rushian Hepburn-Murphy, for shoving Cameron Norman in the face following a touchline scuffle after only quarter of an hour, proved the pivotal moment of the contest.

Norman, Adam Lewis and Harry Charsley went close for the hosts before half-time but the opening goal did not arrive until nine minutes into the second half when Norman ghosted in at the far post to head in a deep cross from Aaron Lewis.

Graham Coughlan’s men made their numerical advantage pay in the closing stages as Aaron Lewis combined with substitute Calum Kavanagh to settle the contest 12 minutes from time.

Lewis teed up the 19-year-old striker, a deadline-day arrival from Middlesbrough, to tap in from close range and he celebrated a debut goal.

Substitute Tomi Adeloye pulled one back for Swindon in time added on, but it was a miserable first game in charge for Jody Morris.