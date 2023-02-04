Vincent Kompany hails ‘complete performance’ from Burnley in win at Norwich

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Vincent Kompany hails ‘complete performance’ from Burnley in win at Norwich

By Press Association
February 4, 2023, 4:17 pm
Manager Vincent Kompany hailed a ‘complete performance’ from Burnley in the win at Norwich (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Manager Vincent Kompany hailed a ‘complete performance’ from Burnley in the win at Norwich (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Manager Vincent Kompany was thrilled to see his side overcome a potentially tricky hurdle as they won 3-0 at Norwich to go marching on at the top of the Championship.

Facing a side which had won their two previous games in scintillating style under new coach David Wagner, the Clarets were at their imperious best from minute one as they reeled off a ninth straight league win.

Anass Zaroury took advantage of a howler from goalkeeper Tim Krul to fire his side into an eighth-minute lead and two early goals in the second half from Vitinho, with his first touch, and debutant Hjalmar Ekdal completed an excellent day’s work.

Burnley are now just one victory away from equalling the Championship’s record for successive wins and Kompany was pleased with the way his side approached a big challenge.

He said: “Norwich are a team I rate and after their two away wins it doesn’t get much tougher in this division than playing them away.

“We knew what to expect but I thought it was a complete performance from the lads.

“It was a clean sheet, which was very pleasing, the players were brave on the ball and strong in the tackle and we scored a couple of set-piece goals which is always good.

“Obviously the first goal came from a mistake but I think it reflected the way we started the game.

“I thought for the first 20 minutes or so we got on top and created a lot of chances and then Norwich got back in it a bit, which we had to deal with.

“But in the second half we played exactly how I would have wanted us to play and obviously I am delighted with the result.

“We are in a good position but we must remember we are not top – there is another division above us and there are teams there we want to catch.

“The players have set the benchmark for what I want from them – and we need to keep working hard in every game to get where we want to be.”

Burnley went ahead on eight minutes when the experienced Krul inexplicably directed a goal kick straight at Zaroury, who put his surprise to one side to ruthlessly bury a straightforward opportunity.

The Clarets almost lost their lead completely against the run of play on 16 minutes, with Bailey Peacock-Farrell needing to produce a smart reaction stop to thwart Kieran Dowell after a swift break.

But they were rarely threatened after that and wrapped the game up early in the second half with two goals from Johann Berg Gudmundsson corners.

Substitute Vitinho came off the bench to nod home at the near post on 54 minutes and Ekdal prodded home a cutback from the excellent Ian Maatsen just before the hour mark to make it 3-0.

City boss Wagner was angered by the goals his side gave away after making an excellent start to his reign with big wins at Preston and Coventry.

He said: “We can’t expect to win games if we make it as easy as we did for Burnley.

“They deserved to win the game but we gave away three goals, one with a mistake from the goalkeeper and two from poor defending at set-pieces.

“No-one likes to lose games but when the reasons behind a defeat are easy to analyse, like they were today, it makes it slightly easier to take.

“After the early goal we had an excellent chance and then there was an obvious handball in the second half which the referee didn’t give but overall it was a difficult day for us.

“We just need to leave this behind us and move on because we have an important three weeks coming up with five games ahead of us.”

