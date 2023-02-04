David McGoldrick nets another hat-trick as five-star Derby thrash Morecambe

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

David McGoldrick scored his third hat-trick of the season as Derby thrashed Morecambe 5-0.

Morecambe did well to frustrate Derby for much of the first half but McGoldrick’s quality broke their resistance in the 45th minute.

After Hayden Roberts was tripped by Dynel Simeu just outside the area, Conor Hourihane teed up McGoldrick to bend a shot into the bottom left corner.

McGoldrick put the result beyond doubt with two more goals as Morecambe crumbled at the start of the second half.

Roberts’ low cross in the 47th minute was deflected to Nathaniel Mendez-Laing at the back post and he set up McGoldrick to finish from six yards.

Three minutes later Simeu brought down James Collins and McGoldrick drilled the penalty into the top-left corner.

Derby won another penalty in the 66th minute when McGoldrick was caught by Farrend Rawson and this time Collins dispatched the spot-kick.

Jason Knight completed the rout in the 69th minute after Craig Forsyth played him in and only Connor Ripley’s reactions in the Morecambe goal prevented further damage.