Lincoln’s first win of 2023 leaves Accrington in trouble

Lincoln secured their first Sky Bet League One win of 2023 as they plunged Accrington deeper into relegation trouble with a 3-0 victory at the Wham Stadium.

The Imps last won a league game on November 19, but the game turned their way in three second-half minutes.

Lincoln enjoyed a strong start, forcing goalkeeper Toby Savin into a couple of saves before taking the lead after 24 minutes.

Teddy Bishop fed the ball to Ben House in the area and he made space for himself before firing home.

The visitors made it two in the 55th minute when Regan Poole’s strike was blocked by Doug Tharme, the ball looped up and Sean Roughan hooked it into the net.

Stanley were reduced to 10 men a minute later when Harry Perritt was sent off for bringing down last man Olamide Shodipo just outside the area.

From the resulting free-kick after 58 minutes, Bishop curled the ball into the far corner of the net for 3-0, easing the Imps’ bottom-four worries.

Stanley’s Tharme was stretchered off in added time following a clash of heads, which meant the Reds ended the game with nine men.