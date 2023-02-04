Charlton continue League One rise as early goals see off Exeter

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Charlton’s surge up the League One table continued as two early goals helped them to a 2-1 win at Exeter and make it four wins in five league games.

Despite a good start from Exeter, it was Charlton that went in front after eight minutes.

Jesurun Rak-Sakyi timed his run to perfection to latch onto George Dobson’s clipped ball and he lashed his shot beyond Jamal Blackman.

The Addicks then struck again as Corey Blackett-Taylor took advantage of some charitable Exeter defending to collect Lucas Ness’ pass, compose himself, and roll the ball past Blackman with just 18 minutes on the clock.

Exeter manager Gary Caldwell made a surprise change before the half-hour mark by replacing Jack Sparkes with Demetri Mitchell and the substitute got City back into the game when he ghosted in at the far post to volley in Jake Caprice’s cross after 31 minutes.

The Grecians ended the half well with Pierce Sweeney, Sam Nombe and Caprice all going close to drawing them level.

The second half was a more even affair with few chances.

Charlton almost added a third only for Blackman to deny them with a brilliant save to keep out Blackett-Taylor’s close-range effort, while Jay Stansfield lashed a shot wide and Harry Kite was denied a spectacular equaliser by Ashley Maynard-Brewer in stoppage time, with Exeter’s best chances.