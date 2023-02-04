Ali Koiki sent off at death as Northampton are held by Walsall

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Promotion-chasing Northampton were held to a lifeless goalless draw by Walsall at Sixfields on Saturday.

The game was devoid of quality and entertainment as the Cobblers missed the chance to go back into the automatic promotion places in Sky Bet League Two.

Mitch Pinnock’s early long-range shot for Northampton was parried away by Owen Evans before the same man saw an effort blocked, but the first half was largely an attritional affair.

The Cobblers edged what little play there was and created a couple of half-chances, with Shaun McWilliams unable to convert Ali Koiki’s cross and Sam Hoskins having a shot blocked when he should have passed.

Walsall’s only chance of the half saw Liam Gordon fire wide shortly before the break, but the visitors were livelier in the second half as Tom Knowles poked wide and Tom King held Matty Stevens’ low shot.

Northampton barely had a shot in the second period, but they almost snatched victory at the death when Evans was quick off his line to smother at the feet of Josh Eppiah.

But they ended the match with 10 men after Koiki was sent off in added time for a second yellow card.