Jerome Binnom-Williams nets late equaliser for Maidstone against Yeovil

Jerome Binnom-Williams headed a stoppage-time equaliser as struggling Maidstone snatched a dramatic 2-2 draw at Yeovil in the National League.

The Glovers looked to be on course for victory after coming from behind with a double from substitute Alex Fisher midway through the second half.

Maidstone had led at the interval with a strike from Sha’mar Lawson after 20 minutes.

Fisher began the fightback with a fine effort in the 67th minute and diverted in a Matthew Worthington cross three minutes later but Binnom-Williams had the final say as he latched onto a late free-kick.