MK Dons ease their relegation worries with victory at Bristol Rovers

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

On-loan Liverpool defender Jarell Quansah had a home debut to forget as Bristol Rovers slumped to a 2-0 defeat at home to relegation-threatened MK Dons.

Quansah, 20, gave away a penalty after just three minutes – which was converted by Mo Eisa – and Mark Jackson’s side never looked back.

The Reds centre-back left a leg dangling in front of Eisa as he beat his marker and, after being felled, the striker calmly sent his spot-kick down the middle of the goal as Brentford loanee Ellery Balcombe dived to his left.

Joey Barton’s disjointed Rovers side struggled to raise their game and had to wait until the 89th minute before they had a shot on target when Sam Finley’s long-range effort was easily saved by Jamie Cumming.

That gave them hope, but MK Dons substitute Max Dean wrapped up victory in the first minute of stoppage time, rounding off a swift counter-attack to secure his team a victory that eased them away from the drop zone.

A third successive defeat dented Rovers’ promotion ambitions.