Boreham Wood boost their play-off hopes with win over Chesterfield

Boreham Wood boosted their National League play-off hopes with a 1-0 victory over top-seven rivals Chesterfield.

Nathan Ashmore kept Wood, coming off the back of two consecutive wins, in the game after an early Chesterfield blitz.

After a reflex parry kept out a deflected effort, the goalkeeper produced a brilliant triple save and then tipped Jamie Grimes’ header over the crossbar.

Ryan Colclough fired wide and Joe Quigley and Ollie Banks had shots saved by Ashmore as the Spireites dominated.

However, Wood took the lead in the 63rd minute as Josh Rees tapped in after Lucas Covolan spilled Femi Ilesanmi’s effort.

Grimes hit a post with a header, Quigley fired over and Ashmore denied Liam Mandeville as Chesterfield failed to secure a leveller.