Gillingham extend unbeaten run with victory over Crawley

In-form Gillingham extended their unbeaten run to four games as veteran midfielder Shaun Williams scored the winner in a 1-0 victory over Crawley.

Crawley picked up from where they left off in last week’s victory over Salford, as Tom Fellows almost put them in front within 30 seconds when unmarked at the back post.

Newly-appointed Town captain Ben Gladwin rounded Glenn Morris before the ex-Crawley goalkeeper made an excellent recovery save, then Ludwig Francillette fired over from the resulting corner.

Gillingham’s best chance of the opening half saw Tom Nichols brilliantly play in Dom Jefferies, but the young midfielder scuffed his shot.

The hosts went ahead three minutes after half-time, as Williams fired home his first goal for the Kent side after Crawley’s Corey Addai had brilliantly denied Nichols.

Addai kept his side in the game as he produced another excellent fingertip save to deny Nichols approaching the hour.

Timothee Dieng and Conor Masterson also had chances to double the advantage, but Neil Harris’ side had done enough to secure their third win from four.