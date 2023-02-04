Bristol City continue fine run with hard-fought victory at Preston

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Bristol City continue fine run with hard-fought victory at Preston

By Press Association
February 4, 2023, 5:24 pm
Bristol City’s Mark Sykes
Bristol City’s Mark Sykes

Mark Sykes and Sam Bell’s first-half goals earned Bristol City a battling 2-1 victory at Preston.

Striker Ched Evans pulled a goal back for the hosts shortly after the hour mark, but City held on after some late pressure to extend their healthy unbeaten run to eight games in all competitions.

This was Preston’s fifth home league defeat in a row as their play-off hopes took a dive.

City boss Nigel Pearson made one change to his side that triumphed 3-0 over West Brom in the FA Cup at Ashton Gate last Saturday.

Defender Cameron Pring returned to the starting line-up having served his recent suspension and replaced Jay Dasilva.

Preston manager Ryan Lowe saw his side humbled 3-0 by Tottenham in the FA Cup, but stressed the league is the ‘bread and butter’ this season.

Lowe made one change from the Spurs loss at Deepdale, with Manchester City loan striker Liam Delap handed the chance to shine up top, while new signing Joshua Onomah started on the bench.

Everton loan striker Tom Cannon came within a whisker of firing the home side ahead after only four minutes, but he headed straight at goalkeeper Max O’Leary from close range.

And the missed proved costly as City took the lead when Sykes pounced from point-black range.

Midfielder Alex Scott’s ball over the top was defended dreadfully by the hosts – and Sykes took advantage of a poor backpass from Robbie Brady which sold keeper Freddie Woodman well short.

All Sykes had to do was gratefully slot into an empty net.

Preston skipper Alan Browne had a decent shout for a penalty turned down by referee Leigh Doughty, having earlier fired a volley straight at O’Leary as the home side looked to level.

At the other end City striker Nahki Wells forced Woodman to save as the visitors pushed for a second goal.

Evans forced a smart save from O’Leary with a superb diving header, before Cannon had a shot deflected wide for a corner.

Scott saw his powerful free-kick strike the wall and deflect over via the crossbar before Bell bagged City’s second in the third and final minute of first-half injury-time.

Wells was the provider as Bell coolly tapped home from close-range to stun the hosts.

O’Leary saved brilliantly from Cannon just after the restart, getting down well to tip the forward’s shot past his near post.

Midfielder Joe Williams then tried his luck from distance for the visitors, before Brady had a chance to make amends for his earlier blunder, only to see his powerful right-foot strike deflected wide.

It mattered not as Evans pulled a goal back moments later.

Ryan Ledson’s shot was spilled by O’Leary and Welshman Evans was there to mop up.

Brady should have equalised with 14 minutes to go, but he headed wide in a great position at the back post.

Cannon and substitute Alvaro Fernandez both had shots charged down at the death, but the hosts could not find the leveller they craved despite six minutes of injury-time at the end of a fiery contest.

