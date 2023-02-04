Wycombe cruise to win at Port Vale

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Wycombe moved within touching distance of the League One play-off spots after winning 3-0 away at out-of-form Port Vale.

Gareth Ainsworth’s team were ruthless in attack four days after the sale of top-scorer Anis Mehmeti to Bristol City. Brandon Hanlan netted after 13 minutes and Joe Jacobson, from the spot, and substitute Garath McCleary scored in quick succession late in the game.

Hanlan’s accomplished strike lit up a fractious encounter. Wycombe full-back Jack Grimmer intercepted a pass into midfield, enabling Lewis Wing to release the forward. He skilfully bypassed the otherwise flawless Dan Jones to clip an outside-of-the-boot finish beyond Jack Stevens.

Captain Jacobson drilled home with 13 minutes remaining after Aaron Donnelly was penalised for handling Jordan Obita’s delivery. And the seasoned McCleary, previously guilty of a weak attempt when clean through, thrashed into the top corner to condemn Vale to a third straight home loss.

This was a contest that laid bare Port Vale’s problems in front of goal. They have scored once in four matches and drawn blanks in four of their past six. The return of top scorer Ellis Harrison, absent since New Year’s Day, cannot come soon enough.

No such issues for Wycombe, who added to their victory by an identical scoreline at Peterborough last time on the road to climb one position to seventh, three points behind sixth-place Barnsley.