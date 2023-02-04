Sheffield Wednesday go top as Callum Paterson shoots down Plymouth

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Callum Paterson’s early goal gave Sheffield Wednesday a 1-0 victory over Plymouth Argyle and saw them replace their opponents as League One leaders on goal difference.

Paterson struck in the seventh minute, producing a fine first-time finish at the near post after meeting a low cross from George Byers.

Michael Cooper made a good save from Aden Flint to prevent the hosts from increasing their lead, turning his shot on to a post with Byers putting the rebound wide.

Plymouth’s first effort on goal came from Tyreik Wright, whose free-kick was parried by Cameron Dawson.

The visitors were forced to make a change in goal shortly after the half-hour mark when Cooper went off injured after receiving treatment, with Callum Burton taking over.

After the restart, Macaulay Gillesphey put a header off target and Ryan Hardie shot high and wide from inside the area for Plymouth.

Wednesday’s Marvin Johnson then spurned a good chance, volleying over from inside the area and there was more frustration for the home side when a late off-side flag ruled-out a Byers ‘goal’ in the 78th minute.