Charlie Kirk breaks 10-man Fleetwood hearts as Burton edge thrilling finish

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Charlie Kirk scored deep into stoppage time to earn Burton a 3-2 win at Fleetwood after a breathless end to the League One clash.

Promise Omochere had equalised for the 10-man hosts in the fourth minute of added time, but there was still time for Kirk to lift Albion out of the relegation zone.

Earlier in the contest Burton goalkeeper Craig MacGillivray thwarted Jayden Stockley with a smart save and the visitors had defender Terry Taylor carried off on a stretcher after he landed badly after leaping for a ball.

New signing Stockley fired the Cod Army into a 58th-minute lead, but midfielder Adedeji Oshilaja levelled just minutes later with a fine header.

Midfielder Thomas Hamer struck 10 minutes from time to seemingly seal the points for the Brewers.

Fleetwood skipper Josh Vela was then sent off for violent conduct with four minutes remaining after a scuffle with Burton’s Zac Ashworth and the game looked done.

Amazingly substitute Omochere pounced to equalise.

But Kirk produced a moment of brilliance two minutes later, with his sweet left-foot shot securing the points.