Jordan McGhee rescues Dundee a point at struggling Hamilton

Bottom side Hamilton secured a much-needed point from a 1-1 cinch Championship draw at home to Dundee.

On-loan Hearts midfielder Connor Smith handed the hosts an early lead as he picked out the top corner with a long-range strike after just five minutes of his home debut.

Dundee began to dominate possession and Jordan McGhee came close to equalising after the half-hour mark although he headed just wide.

But McGhee made no mistake seven minutes before the break as he headed Sam Fisher’s assist into the bottom corner to level the scores at half-time.

Paul McMullan came close to putting Dundee ahead but fired wide after 63 minutes, while team-mate Kwame Thomas had a header saved moments later as Hamilton held on for a point.