Dan Dodds delivers Hartlepool victory at Doncaster

Dan Dodds’ late strike gave Hartlepool only a second win in seven Sky Bet League Two matches as they triumphed 1-0 at Doncaster.

The hosts enjoyed much the better of the attacking play throughout, but struggled to break down Pools, who showed only glimpses of attacking threat before Dodds’ fine strike on 88 minutes.

Hartlepool boss Keith Curle named three of five deadline-day signings in his starting XI, which contained eight of their 11 new arrivals from January in total.

Midfielder Harrison Biggins was Rovers’ main goal threat, with multiple chances in both halves. He hooked a shot wide from 15 yards and looped a header narrowly over the bar in quick succession while Kyle Hurst saw an effort blocked after good build-up play.

Doncaster’s best chance saw Caolan Lavery fire straight at Pools keeper Jakub Stolarczyk after being slid through by George Miller after the break.

The breakthrough in the game came after 88 minutes when Dodds was sent clear on the right before powering a shot in off the far post.