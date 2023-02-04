Salford see off struggling Rochdale to maintain promotion push

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Salford maintained their League Two promotion push with a 2-1 win over local rivals Rochdale at the Peninsula Stadium.

The home side enjoyed the better of the first half, with Louie Barry twice coming close to opening the scoring early on.

And City’s fast start was rewarded after 11 minutes when Matt Smith turned-in Elliot Watt’s teasing cross from close range.

Ethan Galbriath could have extended Salford’s lead before the break, while Rochdale’s only chance fell to Ian Henderson who headed harmlessly wide.

The visitors grew in confidence after half-time, with Scott Quigley’s rasping effort bringing a fine save from home goalkeeper Alex Cairns.

But their momentum was halted in the 63th minute when Conor McAleny doubled Salford’s lead with a cool finish from 12 yards.

The visitors were given a lifeline with nine minutes remaining when Quiqley converted from the spot, but the home side held on for a victory that sees them stay three points behind the automatic promotion places.