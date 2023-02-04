Bolton boss Ian Evatt: A moment of brilliance from Kyle Dempsey won us the game

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ian Evatt praised Kyle Dempsey’s “moment of brilliance” which separated promotion-chasing Bolton from determined visitors Cheltenham.

Dempsey netted his fourth goal of the campaign 10 minutes from the end of what had been a frustrating afternoon for the hosts.

“The only thing to focus on is the win,” said manager Evatt, whose side shut out the opposition for a record-extending eighth successive game at the UniBol Stadium.

“They came with a game plan to frustrate with lots of disruption. I don’t remember the ball being in play that much, particularly in the first half.

“There was one team trying to win and one team trying to disrupt and not lose it.

“Credit to them, though, they were well organised and made it tough to create chances.

“But the players kept going and showed immense belief. And a moment of brilliance from Kyle won us the game.

“I believe in my team and believe we will create chances. Sometimes it takes good moments, and Kyle produced one of those moments.

“Once we got the goal, the way we saw the game out was very professional. It was an important three points, and we have to keep knocking out the wins.”

The only downside for Bolton was Conor Bradley’s late caution for timewasting which took him to 10 bookings for the season and means he must now serve a two-game ban.

“I’m not sure how that was deemed as timewasting, throwing the ball back to a team-mate to take a throw with what’s gone on before in the game,” Evatt said.

Cheltenham manager Wade Elliott described Cheltenham’s late defeat as “a bitter one to take”.

“If you were a fan who travelled up to watch; in terms of a performance, it would be everything you wanted to see.

“It was committed and resilient. They didn’t trouble us too much. We’ve had more possession, more shots and created the better chances.

“I don’t know how many teams would come here and have more of the ball than Bolton.”

Elliott was also disappointed by the time afforded to Dempsey to take aim and unleash his shot.

“It feels like the only time they had a shot at goal without having to work to get it away,” he said.

“I don’t want to do anyone an injustice but that was my first view. We had bodies around the edge of the box to go and engage that to not let the shot come at goal.

“Looking at the quality of the chances in the game, they all fell to us.”