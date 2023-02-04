Stenhousemuir leave it late to deny Dumbarton

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Matt Yates scored a last-gasp equaliser as Stenhousemuir snatched a 1-1 draw against cinch League Two leaders Dumbarton on Saturday.

The Sons looked set to hold on for victory at Ochilview Park courtesy of a goal from Alistair Love in first-half injury time.

Stenhousemuir refused to throw in the towel and earned a point through Yates deep into time added on at the end of the game.

Second-placed Stirling were unable to eat into the four-point gap at the top as they were also held to a 1-1 draw at East Fife.

Greig Spence opened the scoring for Albion early in the second half, but the Fifers levelled through Jack Healy on 66 minutes.

Tommy Goss struck twice as third-placed Annan Athletic claimed a 2-1 win at bottom side Bonnyrigg Rose.

Goss netted from the penalty spot after just four minutes and restored his side’s advantage after Callum Connelly had responded to the opener with a quickfire equaliser.

Goals from Sebastian Ross and Stefan McCluskey earned Forfar a 2-1 victory over Stranraer at Station Park. Craig Malcolm scored the visitors’ late consolation.

Russell Dingwall’s 73rd-minute penalty saw Elgin draw 1-1 at home to Albion Rovers, for whom Charlie Reilly had opened the scoring.