Managers satisfied with share of spoils as Northampton held by Walsall

Both managers were happy to settle for a point after Northampton and Walsall played out a hard-fought 0-0 draw at Sixfields.

The home side edged a scrappy first half before Walsall turned the tables in the second, but goalmouth action was at a premium throughout.

Tom Knowles poked Walsall’s best chance wide of the target just after half-time, while Northampton had to wait until the final minute to create their clearest chance, Josh Eppiah denied by goalkeeper Owen Evans.

Town ended the match with 10 men after Ali Koiki was sent off in added time for a second yellow card.

“It was a tough game and a physical game,” said Cobblers boss Jon Brady. “Their back line is very hard to break with all that physicality and pace and power.

“I felt at times, when we moved the ball well, passed it and played into the front men’s feet, we got beyond their back three and broke their line in the first half and those were our real opportunities.

“There were a couple of times when we had overloads at the back post and could have crossed it a little earlier but didn’t do it and chose the wrong option, so our decision-making in those moments wasn’t as clinical as it usually is.

“But then we get a real big chance at the end, in a game like this against a team who have only lost once in the league in 14 or 15 games, and Josh is a bit unlucky. It’s good goalkeeping.

“In the end it’s another point, a point gained, and we keep moving.”

Walsall manager Michael Flynn said: “I thought we were the better team in the second half.

“It took us a while to get going in terms of creating chances and getting into their half.

“But we knew it would be physical and a tough game because they are a strong, organised team and it was always going to be difficult coming here.

“You can’t be too disappointed because Northampton have been up there for the last couple of years. They have had injuries as well, like us, and I sympathise with Jon because I know what it’s like, but they are a good team so I’m pleased with a point.

“The boys at the back were outstanding. They didn’t put a foot wrong and it’s another clean sheet and, if we had showed a bit more quality in the final third, we might have won the game.

“There were a few moments, one where we put the ball in the net, but I don’t know why the referee has given a foul on the goalkeeper. He’s actually gone under the ball.

“There were a few bemusing decisions and their manager said the same so that was frustrating.”